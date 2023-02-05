7 vehicles challaned, 2 impounded in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

During a surprise checking by Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Ludhiana, Dr Poonam Preet Kaur, on Friday night, challans were issued to seven vehicle owners that were found violating the rules. Also, two vehicles were impounded.

Sharing information on the surprise checking, Dr Poonam said challans were issued to two tippers which were not carrying complete papers, two tourist sleeper buses due to incomplete papers and pressure horns, two trailers due to modification and incomplete papers while the driver of one truck was driving without the driving licence. Besides, two impounded vehicles were sent to police stations.

She informed the people of the city that commercial vehicles whose papers (regarding tax, fitness, permit, etc) were incomplete would not be allowed to ply on the city roads.

She also appealed to the school administrators that they must follow the Safe School Vahan Policy to ply their respective school buses. If any kind of violation was found, appropriate action would be taken against the school buses.

Making an appeal to the general public, she said if any type of vehicle was found violating traffic rules on city roads, they could file a complaint at the RTA office and their name would be kept confidential.