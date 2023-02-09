7 vehicles challaned, four impounded

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

As many as four vehicles were impounded and seven others were issued challans for overloading, without papers, pressure horns or other violations during a special checking of vehicles by the Secretary, RTA, Ludhiana, Poonam Preet Kaur, this morning.

Dr Kaur said when two vehicles were signalled to stop this morning, drivers tried to escape. But later, they were caught with the support of a PCR team. The vehicles were issued challans for violating the rules.

The RTA Secretary appealed to the transport union to keep documents of vehicles updated, renew permits on time, pay tax and if any vehicle was found running on roads without documents, action would be taken as per law. During the checking of vehicles, the drivers were also made aware that any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.

She said a meeting regarding the Safe School Vahan Scheme was scheduled to be held on Thursday with school principals and officials of the Education Department. She said school buses should ply on roads with proper documents and all required facilities for children in the vehicles must be ensured.