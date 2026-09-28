7 weeks after highway attack, Ludhiana police book unidentified robbers

Seven weeks after a 22-year-old factory worker was allegedly attacked and robbed by a group of motorcycle-borne men near Sherpur Chowk, the Ludhiana police have registered a case against unidentified persons.

The victim’s family alleged that the complaint was delayed over jurisdiction-related issues. Investigating Officer ASI Jaswinder Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts to reach him over the phone.

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Five to six motorcycle-borne men allegedly targeted the victim on the Ludhiana-Delhi highway near Sherpur Chowk on August 7. They allegedly assaulted him and left him unconscious before fleeing with his mobile phone, cash and other valuables.

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Abhimanyu works at a Vardhman factory on Chandigarh Road. According to the complaint lodged with the police, he had gone towards Samrala Chowk on his motorcycle around 10 pm on August 7.

Near Transport Nagar Chowk under the bridge, he encountered some youths on motorcycles who stopped him and asked where they could get cigarettes.

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Abhimanyu’s uncle, Ashok Kumar, said the men stopped his nephew and asked him about the location of a shop selling cigarettes. Abhimanyu directed them towards the railway station. Meanwhile, more youths arrived at the spot.

Seeing their numbers increase, Abhimanyu became suspicious of their intentions and sped away on his motorcycle. The men allegedly chased him and attacked him when he reached near Sherpur Chowk.

Kumar alleged that the family approached the police the next day and sought action on their complaint.

He alleged that they had to make repeated visits to the police over jurisdictional issues involving Police Division No. 6 and the Giaspura police post. The family claimed that the registration of the case was delayed, with VIP duty and jurisdiction issues being cited at different times.