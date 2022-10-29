 7 weeks on, toll plaza debris on Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway awaits removal : The Tribune India

7 weeks on, toll plaza debris on Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway awaits removal

State highway connects Ludhiana with Dhuri, the constituency of CM Bhagwant Mann

Vehicles move at a slow pace at the venue of the erstwhile toll plaza at Lehra.



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 28

Even after over seven weeks of the shutting down of the toll plaza at Lehra on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway near here, the administration has failed to get the debris of the structure removed, and the road repaired for smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Plaza was shut by CM to in ‘relief’ to public

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had declared the closure of two toll plazas on the Ludhiana-Sangrur Highway on September 4, during a public meeting at the Ladda toll plaza. Though the AAP government had dubbed the step as a relief for the public, leaders of opposition parties had dared the government to declare the closure of other toll plazas in the state, as according to them the contract of the two plazas would automatically cease on September 5.

Will get needful done before foggy days

We have floated tenders for the work and will try our best to get the needful done ahead of the foggy days during winters. For the time being, we have advised officials concerned to ensure that the inconvenience being caused to commuters is minimised — Balwinder Singh, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Malerkotla

Residents have urged the administration to get the needful done without further delay. The situation, if allowed to continue, might prove fatal for commuters unaware of the non-motorable part of the four-lane state highway.

Poor visibility during the night and the upcoming winter season could further worsen the situation.

Residents alleged that the administration had failed to get vehicular traffic streamlined near Lehra village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla State Highway, where a toll plaza was shut on September 5.

Though the contractors had removed the cabins, equipment and fixtures from the site, they had not bothered to fill dug-up portions of the road and remove the debris before leaving the erstwhile venue of the plaza.

Though no major accident has been reported till now, it is learnt that many commuters have suffered minor injuries. A large portion of the road has also caved in due to overloaded trucks and trolleys.

Ninda Bhaskar, a resident of Green Avenue, Ahmedgarh, alleged that commuters had been facing inconvenience due to the debris lying at the site of the Lehra toll plaza, from where cabins and fixtures had been removed but the dug-up portions of the road were not filled. Boulders scattered on the road were further proving dangerous for speedy vehicles, Bhaskar said.

Dignitaries, including senior functionaries of the Public Works Department (Bridges and Roads), ministers, legislators and bureaucrats, have been frequently using the road for journeys between Ludhiana, the industrial hub of Punjab, and Dhuri, the constituency of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. However, none of them has bothered to get the issue resolved.

Malerkotla Public Works Department Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said the process for the repair and construction of the stretch had already been started. “We have floated tenders for the work and will try our best to get the needful done ahead of the foggy days during winters. For the time being, we have advised officials concerned to ensure that the inconvenience being caused to commuters is minimised,” Balwinder Singh said.

