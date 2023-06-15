7-year-old migrant child rescued, sent to ashram

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 14

Social activists, led by a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) volunteer, rescued a minor migrant child, who was left abandoned at a public place here, a few days ago.

The abandoned child (around 7-year-old) was presented in the Child Welfare Committee and was sent to Shri Balaji Prem Ashram-cum-Nikhil Vidyalaya, Ludhiana. The identity of the child is yet to be ascertained.

Coordinator of the committee Kulwinder Singh Dangon said social activists, led by CWC volunteer Deepak Sharma, had spotted an abandoned migrant child near the railway station at Ahmedgarh early this morning. Further investigations revealed that the child had been roaming aimlessly at public places in the town for past many days.

Dangon claimed the social activists rescued the child and handed him over to Railway Protection Force employees, led by Bhupinder Sharma, after getting him medical aid and brief relaxation. “The child was later presented before the CWC at Ludhiana and shifted to Shri Balaji Prem Ashram later in the day,” Dangon said.

The child will be handed over to his parents or guardians as and when they approach the authorities, he added.