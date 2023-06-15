7-year-old migrant child rescued, sent to ashram

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 14
Social activists, led by a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) volunteer, rescued a minor migrant child, who was left abandoned at a public place here, a few days ago.
The abandoned child (around 7-year-old) was presented in the Child Welfare Committee and was sent to Shri Balaji Prem Ashram-cum-Nikhil Vidyalaya, Ludhiana. The identity of the child is yet to be ascertained.
Coordinator of the committee Kulwinder Singh Dangon said social activists, led by CWC volunteer Deepak Sharma, had spotted an abandoned migrant child near the railway station at Ahmedgarh early this morning. Further investigations revealed that the child had been roaming aimlessly at public places in the town for past many days.
Dangon claimed the social activists rescued the child and handed him over to Railway Protection Force employees, led by Bhupinder Sharma, after getting him medical aid and brief relaxation. “The child was later presented before the CWC at Ludhiana and shifted to Shri Balaji Prem Ashram later in the day,” Dangon said.
The child will be handed over to his parents or guardians as and when they approach the authorities, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; landfall today; Somnath, Dwarkadhish temples shut
This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two year...
Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England
While unnamed sources say the cause of death was cancer, his...
Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing
Grace and fellow student Barnaby Webber were on their way ba...
Delighted, grateful for everyone's support: PM Modi after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers
The Wall will remember sacrifices of over 4,000 soldiers who...
Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud
India has been raising the issue concerning Indian students ...