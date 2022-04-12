7 years on, civic body yet to fix fault in sewerage system at Guru Nanak Colony

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 11

Despite repeated complaints and reminders, the Municipal Corporation has failed to fix the faulty sewerage system in Street 6 of Guru Nanak Colony on Gill Road, here.

Now, a 66-year-old resident, Manjeet Singh, has filed a fresh complaint with the Local Government, Punjab, and the MC Commissioner, Ludhiana, Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, requesting them to take necessary steps to get the “technical fault” in the sewerage system fixed at the earliest.

The sewerage in Street 6 often remains choked, he said.

Manjeet said the sewerage system of Street 6, Block A, in Guru Nanak Colony has not been working properly since it was put to use in February 2015. “We had given given complaints and sent reminders to the authorities concerned but nothing has been done to get the issue resolved,” he said.

He said: “An MC official had informed me in December 2015 that the main sewerage pipe along the main road was missing. Rather than resolving the issue in a proper manner, the MC diverted sewage of Streets 6 to 11 through the sewerage line of Street 8, which never functioned satisfactorily till date.”

“The sewerage of Street 6 gets choked almost after every fortnight. The sewage often starts flowing back towards houses. Whenever the sewerage line gets jammed, MC staff use pumping set or machines to clear off the collected sewage and dump it in roadside trench, making the situation worse during the rainy season,” the complainant said.

The residents claimed that the water supply pipe got damaged multiple times recently when some sewerage-related work was being done in the area. They demand from the MC to depute their technical team for assessment to find ways for corrective and permanent measures to resolve sewerage-related issues.

Meanwhile, councillor Rakhwinder Singh Gabria and MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg could not be contacted for their comments.

