7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, March 7
It seems that the authorities have not made any plan yet to hold Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s annual flower show even this year. The civic body’s annual event has not been held for the past seven years. It was last organised in March 2016.
Event first held in 1999
According to information, the MC had started holding the annual flower show from 1999. In 2015, a two-day flower show was successfully held after a gap of two years at Nehru Rose Garden. The MC’s flower show witnessed a good response again in 2016 as over 1,500 entries for various activities were received during the event, as per information.
The annual show was generally held in the first week of March. But no arrangements have been made to hold the event this time by the MC.
Former councillor Mandeep Kaur Sandhu raised questions as to why the civic body stopped organising its annual flower show. “The flower shows at the PAU, Ludhiana, and Gurdwara Sahib in Sarabha Nagar recently concluded but the corporation did not organise the flower show even this year so far. It must host the annual event every year,” she said.
Sources said shortage of funds was one of the reasons for not holding such events during the past some years. An MC official said: “The MC’s flower shows used to get a good response from the people in the past but it was not held for past some years due to shortage of funds.”
A nature lover, Major Amarjit Singh (retd), said: “The civic body must host flower festivals every year. I also want to say that the MC, PAU, and other organisations should host a joint mega flower festival in the city every year. Such festivals should be held on a weekend so that more people can attend the event. Moreover, there should be no cut flower category in such shows as flowers should not be damaged.”
Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu could not be contacted for comments.
