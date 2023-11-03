70,250 landholders; 421 farm fires till Nov 1, AQI remains poor

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 2

Residents continue to grasp for fresh air as today also, the air quality index (AQI) was in the poor category.

Stubble burning cases have started picking up and are expected to rise further around Diwali.

Ludhiana district has 70,250 landholders. According to the data of the Agriculture Department, the total area under the district is 3,68,312 hectares, of which cultivable land is 2,85,017 hectares. Of the total cultivable land, 2,57,000 hectares is under cultivation of the two main cropping seasons of rabi and kharif while the remaining land has orchards, etc.

In comparison to this, 421 farm fires have been reported from the district till November 1 while 827 cases were reported on the same day in 2022. The number of the farm fires has seen almost a decrease by 50 per cent but contrary to this, the air quality index continues to deteriorate.

As per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at 2 am was 283, at 7 am it was recorded at 270, at 2 pm 234 and at 4 pm it was 219.

A total of 421 cases have been reported till November 1 and the highest number of stubble burning cases in the district has been witnessed at Jagraon at 203 followed by Samrala at 90. From Raikot, 57 cases have been reported so far, 24 each from Ludhiana West and Payal and 19 from Ludhiana East, and four in Khanna.

Meanwhile, in the light of rising farm fires at farmers’ fields, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Satbir Singh Gosal called upon its functionaries to work round-the-clock to bring decline in straw burning cases, which were a serious concern for the state as well as the country. Efforts to stop paddy straw burning should be expedited, he stressed while urging to promote PAU- recommended wheat varieties for cultivation.

Dr Gosal asked scientists to advise farmers to sow wheat crop during the first fortnight of November as delayed sowing results in reduction in the wheat grain yield.

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, made a call for popularising new long-duration wheat variety PBW 869 that could be sowed with happy seeder or smart seeder.

