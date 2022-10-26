70 fire incidents in Ludhiana, 3 major

Ludhiana, October 25
City firemen responded to as many as 70 fire-related incidents in the city during the Diwali night and on Vishwakarma Day today. Except three, all incidents were minor.
The major incidents include fires at a godown, a dyeing unit and a cycle factory in the city.
The first incident was reported at the godown occurred in Shivaji Nagar around 11.40 pm on Monday. Since the godown was locked, fire officials had to break the gate open to enter the premises. A chemical was reportedly stored inside the godown and had led to the fire. However, timely action by firemen prevented it from spreading to adjoining houses and other structures.
Another incident was reported in a dyeing unit on the Tajpur road around 2.30 am on Tuesday. When fire tenders reached at the spot, the fire had already engulfed the entire unit. It took several hours for the firemen to completely control the situation. The fire could be tamed only at 11 am in the morning. Firemen said some chemicals stored in the unit had led to the fire. More than 40 fire tenders were used in the operation.
The third major incident was reported in a cycle manufacturing unit at Phase 8 Focal Point on Tuesday morning. Fire officials got a call related to this around 12.30 pm and the fire could be completely put out only at 5 pm. The unit was reportedly lying closed on Vishwakarma Day and the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained as of now.
Fire station officer Maninder Singh said firemen responded no casualty or injury was reported.
