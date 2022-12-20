70 gm of heroin seized from 2 snatchers: Cops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

The police claimed to have seized 70 gm of heroin from the possession of two persons who were arrested for snatching the mobile phone of a Norway citizen recently.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said the suspects were identified as Deepak Kumar of Janta Nagar and Pardeep Kumar, alias Abi, of Kot Mangal Singh. The police had recovered the snatched mobile of the Norway citizen from the duo.

On Monday, the police said earlier, 50 gm of heroin had also been recovered from the suspects. During the investigation, 20 gm of heroin, an electronic weighing scale, silver paper, and small pouches were also seized from the house of Deepak, the police said.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at Division number 6 police station on December 17.

Shimlapuri man arrested with 60-gm heroin

A team of the anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police arrested a man and claimed to have recovered 60 gm of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh, alias Janta, of Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri, here. The police said an electronic weighing scale and 35 empty transparent pouches were also recovered from him. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sadar police station on Sunday.