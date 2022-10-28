 70% paddy yet to be harvested in district : The Tribune India

70% paddy yet to be harvested in district

6.57 lakh metric tonne crop arrives at 13 grain markets in 11 blocks, say official figures

70% paddy yet to be harvested in district

Paddy arrival at a grain market in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 27

Almost a month after the official start, the paddy procurement was yet to pick up pace in Ludhiana, the government has confirmed.

100% PURCHASE

We are ensuring almost 100 per cent purchase of the arrived paddy stock on a daily basis to fulfil the commitment of procuring every single grain arriving at the mandis. Adequate arrangements for farmers, smooth and hassle-free procurement, lifting, and timely payment are also being ensured — SURABHI MALIK, DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

With almost 70 per cent of the total 2,58,600 hectares of area under paddy cultivation, which was maximum in the state, yet to be harvested. Around 6.57 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of paddy, both parmal and basmati varieties, has arrived at 13 grain markets spread across 11 blocks in the district, the official figures have revealed.

The heavy rainfall in the last week of September and the dwarfing disease caused by the southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV) were the main reasons behind the delay in harvesting of the paddy crop in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, this season.

Sharing details, the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh, told The Tribune, here on Thursday that an average of 30-31 per cent of total paddy crop has been harvested in Ludhiana district during the current kharif season, which was almost the same as compared to 31-32 per cent harvest achieved during the corresponding period last season.

He said hat Samrala block was leading the district with a maximum of 60 per cent of paddy harvest this season so far as compared to 50 per cent figure achieved during the corresponding period last year while Dehlon block was the laggard by reporting the minimum of 13-15 per cent of harvesting till date against 17-18 per cent crop cutting logged during the same period in 2021.

Among other blocks, Ludhiana has achieved 25-30 per cent paddy harvest as compared to 30-32 per cent achievement during the corresponding period last season, Mangat 22-25 per cent against 25-30 per cent, Pakhowal 18-20 per cent against 20-21 per cent, Sudhar 15-20 per cent against 19-21 per cent, Jagraon 25-30 per cent against 24-26 per cent, Sidhwan Bet 25-28 per cent against 26-28 per cent, Khanna 45-50 per cent against 44-46 per cent, Doraha 17-20 per cent against 20-22 per cent, and Machhiwara block has witnessed 50-55 per cent harvesting this season so far as compared to 52-55 per cent harvest registered during the corresponding period last year.

Divulging the procurement figures, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Rahul Chaba, shared that 6,56,834 metric tonne (MT) of paddy has arrived of which 6,49,651 MT stock has already been purchased, which accounted for 99 per cent procurement, leaving behind only 7,182 MT rice unsold across the district till Thursday evening.

He said that the government agencies were leading the charge with the procurement of 6,49,509 MT paddy while the private purchase remained negligible at just 143 MT till date.

The mandi-wise paddy arrival and procurement data showed the Asia’s largest grain market at Khanna was way ahead than others by recording 1,08,205 MT arrival of which 1,08,155 MT purchase, which accounted for almost 100 per cent procurement, leaving behind only 50 MT unsold stock till Thursday while Hathur purchase centre has registered the minimum of 27,631 MT arrival, of which 26,895 MT was purchased, accounting for 97 per cent procurement, leaving behind 736 MT unsold rice.

Among other mandis, Doraha has reported 29,186 MT arrival of which 29,079 MT was purchased, accounting for 100 per cent procurement, leaving behind 107 MT unsold stock, Jagraon 84,525 MT arrival, 83,059 purchase, 98 per cent procurement, 1,466 MT unsold; Kila Raipur 32,822 MT arrival, 32,324 MT purchase, 98 per cent procurement, 499 MT unsold; Ludhiana 29,234 MT arrival, 28,101 MT purchase, 96 per cent procurement, 1,132 MT unsold; Machhiwara 86,919 MT arrival, 86,909 MT purchase, 100 per cent procurement, 10 MT unsold; Maloud 15,642 MT arrival, 14,866 MT purchase, 95 per cent procurement, 774 MT unsold; Mullanpur Dakha 79,098 MT arrival, 78,756 MT purchase, 100 per cent procurement, 342 MT unsold; Raikot 34,746 MT arrival, 34,603 MT purchase, 100 per cent procurement, 142 MT unsold; Sahnewal 32,604 MT arrival, 32,518 MT purchase, 100 per cent procurement, 86 MT unsold; Samrala 54,180 MT arrival, 54,004 MT purchase, 100 per cent procurement, 176 MT unsold; and Sidhwan Bet has logged 42,042 MT arrival, of which 40,380 MT, accounting for 96 per cent, was procured, leaving behind 1,661 MT paddy unsold in the market till this evening.

The ADC (General) said 4,70,511 MT of the total 6,49,651 MT procured paddy has already been lifted from the mandis, which accounted for 72.42 per cent lifting, leaving behind 1,79,140 MT stock yet to lifted, which was less than 28 per cent of the total purchased grain.

ACS visits Khanna market

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Anurag Aggarwal visited Khanna grain market to review the ongoing paddy procurement on Thursday. He said over 84.48 LMT paddy has arrived, of which 81.8 LMT has been procured and Rs 11,531 crore has been paid to the farmers in the state so far.

Later, he went to Libra village where progressive farmers have adopted in-situ crop management wholeheartedly and have become an inspiration for others by not burning stubble this season. ACS said by sowing the stubble in the fields, these farmers have saved the environment from harmful gases and earned various benefits in terms of increased yield of crops and improved soil health.

He also took a round of a plant, which converts paddy stubble into biogas.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

2
Punjab

Motorcycles ‘used’ for transporting wheat: Punjab Vigilance unearths scam in Ferozepur

3
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

4
Nation

German student visa norms for Indians get tough

5
Diaspora

3 Indian students die in car mishap in US

6
Nation

AstraZeneca shot linked to 30 pc higher risk of rare blood clots compared to Pfizer: Global study

7
Entertainment

Mumbai police arrest film producer who tried to run over actress wife after she confronted him with another woman in the vehicle

8
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

9
Nation

PM Modi speaks to Rishi Sunak, both agree on early conclusion of free trade agreement

10
Haryana

1,000 cops guard Gurugram garbage pickers amid stir

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

Top News

Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete ‘unfinished task’ of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds

Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds

China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...

Every state should learn, get inspired from each other and work together for internal security: PM Modi at home ministers’ meet

PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police

Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...

‘Let the good times roll’: Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss

'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss

Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...

Gangster Dilpreet Baba’s associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

18 cases are registered against Pamma in different police st...

‘Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it’: Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...


Cities

View All

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

2 former Punjab Police officials convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

Justice at last, says family of fake encounter victim

Amritsar: Construction of flyovers on bypass road leads to jams

22-year-old Paras wants to create awareness on thalassaemia

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Four suspected shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

Four suspected shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

Massive fire engulfs liquor factory in Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

‘Zero waste’ Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh this time

CITCO plans beverage counters for Rock Garden, Bird Park

‘Dry day’ in Delhi on Chhath; LG asks CM Kejriwal to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday

'Dry day' in Delhi on Chhath; LG asks CM Kejriwal to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh in verbal spat with Delhi Jal Board official over chemical spray in Yamuna

'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

Man injures 3 people driving car into them in north Delhi’s Alipur

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Court extends police remand of gangster Deepak Tinu by 3 days

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

6.13 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Jalandhar district

Surjit Hockey Tournament starts with bang in Jalandhar

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

'Shady' firms to handle most parking lots again

Boy found dead on rail tracks, kin allege murder

Gambling racket: 8 held, Rs 21K seized

Tea vendor was strangled to death: Autopsy report

Farmers to call off protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur tomorrow

Farmers to call off protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur tomorrow

Stubble-burning cases in Punjab double in five days

No check on overloaded vehicles plying in Patiala city

Three sewerage connections snapped, 7 dairy farmers challaned in Patiala

Fogging carried out at Patiala's dengue-hit tractor market