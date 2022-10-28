70% paddy yet to be harvested in district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 27

Almost a month after the official start, the paddy procurement was yet to pick up pace in Ludhiana, the government has confirmed.

100% PURCHASE We are ensuring almost 100 per cent purchase of the arrived paddy stock on a daily basis to fulfil the commitment of procuring every single grain arriving at the mandis. Adequate arrangements for farmers, smooth and hassle-free procurement, lifting, and timely payment are also being ensured — SURABHI MALIK, DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

With almost 70 per cent of the total 2,58,600 hectares of area under paddy cultivation, which was maximum in the state, yet to be harvested. Around 6.57 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of paddy, both parmal and basmati varieties, has arrived at 13 grain markets spread across 11 blocks in the district, the official figures have revealed.

The heavy rainfall in the last week of September and the dwarfing disease caused by the southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV) were the main reasons behind the delay in harvesting of the paddy crop in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, this season.

Sharing details, the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh, told The Tribune, here on Thursday that an average of 30-31 per cent of total paddy crop has been harvested in Ludhiana district during the current kharif season, which was almost the same as compared to 31-32 per cent harvest achieved during the corresponding period last season.

He said hat Samrala block was leading the district with a maximum of 60 per cent of paddy harvest this season so far as compared to 50 per cent figure achieved during the corresponding period last year while Dehlon block was the laggard by reporting the minimum of 13-15 per cent of harvesting till date against 17-18 per cent crop cutting logged during the same period in 2021.

Among other blocks, Ludhiana has achieved 25-30 per cent paddy harvest as compared to 30-32 per cent achievement during the corresponding period last season, Mangat 22-25 per cent against 25-30 per cent, Pakhowal 18-20 per cent against 20-21 per cent, Sudhar 15-20 per cent against 19-21 per cent, Jagraon 25-30 per cent against 24-26 per cent, Sidhwan Bet 25-28 per cent against 26-28 per cent, Khanna 45-50 per cent against 44-46 per cent, Doraha 17-20 per cent against 20-22 per cent, and Machhiwara block has witnessed 50-55 per cent harvesting this season so far as compared to 52-55 per cent harvest registered during the corresponding period last year.

Divulging the procurement figures, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Rahul Chaba, shared that 6,56,834 metric tonne (MT) of paddy has arrived of which 6,49,651 MT stock has already been purchased, which accounted for 99 per cent procurement, leaving behind only 7,182 MT rice unsold across the district till Thursday evening.

He said that the government agencies were leading the charge with the procurement of 6,49,509 MT paddy while the private purchase remained negligible at just 143 MT till date.

The mandi-wise paddy arrival and procurement data showed the Asia’s largest grain market at Khanna was way ahead than others by recording 1,08,205 MT arrival of which 1,08,155 MT purchase, which accounted for almost 100 per cent procurement, leaving behind only 50 MT unsold stock till Thursday while Hathur purchase centre has registered the minimum of 27,631 MT arrival, of which 26,895 MT was purchased, accounting for 97 per cent procurement, leaving behind 736 MT unsold rice.

Among other mandis, Doraha has reported 29,186 MT arrival of which 29,079 MT was purchased, accounting for 100 per cent procurement, leaving behind 107 MT unsold stock, Jagraon 84,525 MT arrival, 83,059 purchase, 98 per cent procurement, 1,466 MT unsold; Kila Raipur 32,822 MT arrival, 32,324 MT purchase, 98 per cent procurement, 499 MT unsold; Ludhiana 29,234 MT arrival, 28,101 MT purchase, 96 per cent procurement, 1,132 MT unsold; Machhiwara 86,919 MT arrival, 86,909 MT purchase, 100 per cent procurement, 10 MT unsold; Maloud 15,642 MT arrival, 14,866 MT purchase, 95 per cent procurement, 774 MT unsold; Mullanpur Dakha 79,098 MT arrival, 78,756 MT purchase, 100 per cent procurement, 342 MT unsold; Raikot 34,746 MT arrival, 34,603 MT purchase, 100 per cent procurement, 142 MT unsold; Sahnewal 32,604 MT arrival, 32,518 MT purchase, 100 per cent procurement, 86 MT unsold; Samrala 54,180 MT arrival, 54,004 MT purchase, 100 per cent procurement, 176 MT unsold; and Sidhwan Bet has logged 42,042 MT arrival, of which 40,380 MT, accounting for 96 per cent, was procured, leaving behind 1,661 MT paddy unsold in the market till this evening.

The ADC (General) said 4,70,511 MT of the total 6,49,651 MT procured paddy has already been lifted from the mandis, which accounted for 72.42 per cent lifting, leaving behind 1,79,140 MT stock yet to lifted, which was less than 28 per cent of the total purchased grain.

ACS visits Khanna market

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Anurag Aggarwal visited Khanna grain market to review the ongoing paddy procurement on Thursday. He said over 84.48 LMT paddy has arrived, of which 81.8 LMT has been procured and Rs 11,531 crore has been paid to the farmers in the state so far.

Later, he went to Libra village where progressive farmers have adopted in-situ crop management wholeheartedly and have become an inspiration for others by not burning stubble this season. ACS said by sowing the stubble in the fields, these farmers have saved the environment from harmful gases and earned various benefits in terms of increased yield of crops and improved soil health.

He also took a round of a plant, which converts paddy stubble into biogas.