 70% rejuvenation work of Buddha Nullah completed, Rs 405 cr spent : The Tribune India

Rs 840-cr project to give new lease of life to polluted 47.55-km Sutlej tributary by June next

The work of rejuvenating the Buddha Nullah in progress in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 28

Over 48 per cent of the total awarded amount has been spent to achieve 70 per cent work for the rejuvenation of the highly-polluted Buddha Nullah, a seasonal tributary of the Sutlej, in Ludhiana, the government has confirmed.

Since the ambitious Rs 840-crore project had faced teething problems and had got adversely hit due to Covid restrictions during the initial months last year, the deadline to complete the capital work has been further extended from December 1 this year to June 30 next, officials have said.

Project a priority

Our aim is to achieve zero discharge of sewage and effluents flowing into the Sutlej tributary since years, the main sources of pollution in the entire Sutlej, following which the nomenclature Buddha Nullah will be replaced with Buddha Dariya (river). The project is a priority and will be completed next year to ensure that only treated or fresh/stormwater flows into the Buddha river. —Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

A senior government functionary told The Tribune here on Wednesday that the goal of the project was to give a new lease of life to one of the most polluted nullahs, which runs almost parallel to the Sutlej through most of Ludhiana district, including 14-km in Ludhiana city, by ensuring that only treated domestic wastewater or fresh or storm water may flow in it.

She said several components of the project had already been completed while rest of them were in the advanced stage of completion and the pace of the ongoing work has been further accelerated to meet the deadline of June 2023.

According to the project progress report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the laying of pipeline along the Buddha Nullah banks has already been completed by placing 5,810 m on the west side, 4,850 m on the east side and 650 m from Kundanpuri to Upkar Nagar.

Of the two new sewage treatment plants (STPs) being constructed, the work on the 225-MLD capacity STP at Jamalpur was 90 per cent complete with the target to install it within this week while 34 per cent work on another 60-MLD capacity STP at Balloke had been completed with the target to make it functional by June 30 next.

Under the domestic effluent management of the project, six intermediate pumping stations (IPSs) on the banks of the Buddha Nullah were being installed of which 85 per cent work had been completed on two units, 57 per cent on three units, and the work on remaining IPS near the Gau Ghat gurdwara was yet to start.

The project also entails rehabilitation and repair of existing STPs and pumping stations under which the work on two STPs and MPSs, including 105-MLD capacity at Balloke and another 50-MLD capacity at Bhattian, had already been completed while 82 per cent work had been completed on another 111-MLD capacity STP and MPS at Bhattian and 24 per cent work had been achieved on another 152-MLD capacity STP and MPS at Balloke.

To check the 137-MLD industrial effluent discharge into the nullah, all industrial units have either been connected to the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) or had installed their own captive effluent treatment plants (ETPs). Of the major effluent discharge contributors, 105-MLD effluent was discharged by three dyeing clusters, 17 MLD by 12 large scale dyeing units, 9 MLD by 16 scattered and 28 dyeing units of Industrial Area A, 0.5 MLD by electroplating units, while 6 MLD industrial effluent was discharged by other industries such as milk plants, garment washing units, breweries, beverages, commercial establishments and service stations.

Under industrial waste management, three CETPs had been installed recently, which were being operated by the Punjab Dyeing Association under the supervision of the Punjab Pollution Control Board. These included 50-MLD and 40-MLD capacity two CETPs on Jail Road for Tajpur Road and Focal Point area industries, while another 15-MLD capacity CETP was made functional on Bahadurke Road to cover the industries in that area.

However, the work on dairy waste management was in the initial stage as less than 10 per cent work had been completed on construction of two ETPs for handling liquid waste from the dairy complex. While 7 per cent work had been completed on 3.75-MLD capacity ETP at Haibowal, 6 per cent work had been achieved on another 2.25-MLD capacity plant on Tajpur Road with a target to complete them till June 30 next.

On the expenditure front, Rs 405.79 crore had been spent so far, which included Rs 388.64 crore on capital works, while another Rs 17.15 crore had been paid for operation and maintenance work.

While the project amount was Rs 650 crore, the work was awarded at Rs 839.79 crore.

The total project cost included Rs 294 crore operation and maintenance cost for 10 years after completion while Rs 26.79 crore was earmarked as operation and maintenance cost during the construction period.

The work, which was awarded to a Mumbai-based joint venture group at the capital cost of Rs 519 crore, besides the operation and maintenance cost of Rs 321 crore, was initially scheduled to be completed by December 1, 2022, but the deadline has been extended thrice from December 2022 to March 2023, then May 2023 and now, June 30, 2023.

The major work under the rejuvenation of the 47.55-km-long Buddha Nullah had been awarded for domestic waste water management.

