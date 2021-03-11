70-yr-old illegal possession removed by MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura

Mahesh Sharma

Payal, May 10

As a part of the campaign launched by the Punjab Government for removing illegal occupants from public property, a mission was accomplished at Kotli village, the native place of former Punjab Chief Minister late Beant Singh, on Monday.

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Manvinder Singh Giaspura led the officials while taking possession of prime agricultural land, measuring 215 bighas, situated along the Doraha-Payal road.

The action was taken to free the alleged 70-year-old illegal possession of influential families close to the Kotli clan. The possession was got removed by a team of officials of the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department and office-bearers of the village panchayat. A large number of activists of the Aam Aadmi Party gathered near the land to greet legislator Manvinder Singh Giaspura, who had occupied the front seat on the tractor that ploughed the land as a token of possession by the village panchayat. The authorities said the land would be soon leased out through an open bidding process.

While talking to The Tribune, Giaspura alleged that influential landlords, once close to former CM late Beant Singh Kotli, had been hoodwinking the civic body by using common land illegally. “Having been told by our Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to get all public properties freed from illegal possessions we initiated the process for their identification and further process to remove the encroachments,” said Giaspura adding that BDPOs concerned had been advised to show seriousness in the matter.

He said if the encroachers did not vacate the land, strict action would be taken against them as per the law.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Gurkirat Singh Kotli (former minister) and Lakhvir Singh Lakha (former legislator) have defied claims being made by AAP legislator Manvinder Singh Giaspura about sequence of events and allegations levelled regarding proximity of earlier occupants of land with the Kotli clan, led by late Beant Singh. “The land in question has been in possession of the village panchayat since 2019 and all auctions are being made in a traditional way even now,” said Kotli and Lakha, alleging that the MLA has stage-managed the show to gain popularity.