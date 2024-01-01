72 rolls of banned Chinese string seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 31

The city police yesterday nabbed a man and seized 72 rolls of banned Chinese string from him.

The suspect has been identified as Shamal Khan (20), a resident of of Bindra Colony.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued stated that a tip-off was received that the suspect was involved in the sale of banned plastic string. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid and arrested the suspect along with the string.

Sran said now, further questioning of the man would help the police in identifying big suppliers of the plastic string and in coming days more such recoveries could be made.

A case has also been registered against the suspect.

Despite ban, shopkeepers are openly selling the deadly string.

Some of them have stored large stock of the same in godowns at isolated places.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China