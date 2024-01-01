72 rolls of banned Chinese string seized

Ludhiana, December 31
The city police yesterday nabbed a man and seized 72 rolls of banned Chinese string from him.
The suspect has been identified as Shamal Khan (20), a resident of of Bindra Colony.
ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued stated that a tip-off was received that the suspect was involved in the sale of banned plastic string. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid and arrested the suspect along with the string.
Sran said now, further questioning of the man would help the police in identifying big suppliers of the plastic string and in coming days more such recoveries could be made.
A case has also been registered against the suspect.
Despite ban, shopkeepers are openly selling the deadly string.
Some of them have stored large stock of the same in godowns at isolated places.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...