Home / Ludhiana / 735 grams of opium recovered from parcel in Ludhiana

735 grams of opium recovered from parcel in Ludhiana

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, while acting on a specific input, recovered the contraband

article_Author
PTI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:27 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
A parcel meant for an international destination, which had been booked from Punjab, was intercepted by officials in Ludhiana, following which 735 grams of opium were recovered from four packets.

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, while acting on a specific input, recovered the contraband.

According to an official statement on Sunday, acting on specific intelligence that a particular parcel booked from Ferozpur, Punjab, and destined to California, US, would be carrying concealed contraband in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the officers of the DRI, Ludhiana Zonal Unit intercepted the parcel at Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana.

A thorough examination of the parcel resulted in the recovery of four packets, each individually wrapped with carbon paper and further taped with transparent tape, containing opium.

These packets were found concealed in a quilt in which a small opening was made to hide the packets. The smugglers had attempted to smuggle the contraband under the garb of household and food items, the statement said.

The recovered four packets, containing 735 grams of opium, have been seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway.

