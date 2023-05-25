738 turn up on Day 1

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 24

As many as 738 players (boys and girls U-17 and U-19) attended the sections trials for 15 sports disciplines, conducted by the local office of Punjab Sports Department at different venues in Ludhiana district on Wednesday.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Rupinder Singh said two-day trials in athletics, boxing, cycling, football, gymnastics, hockey, handball, judo, kho-kho, power lifting, softball, shooting, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling were being held to select talented players to admit them with sports wings run by the department at various schools. A total of 435 boys and 303 girls participated in the trials today.

“At 95, the maximum number of aspirants attended hockey trials, followed by 82 in athletics, 74 in cycling, 71 in judo and 67 in kho-kho. Only nine players appeared for selection in rifle shooting discipline,” the DSO said.

The selected players will be enrolled with school wings under the day scholar scheme as per capacity and will be provided free coaching and assistance of Rs 100 daily as diet money, Rupinder Singh said.