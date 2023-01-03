73rd Junior Punjab Basketball Championship: Ludhiana Basketball Academy players retain titles

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 2

Players of Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) stamped their superiority and outclassed their opponents to retain the titles in the 73rd Junior Punjab Basketball Championship that concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Monday.

In the boys’ final, title holders LBA players proved their mettle as they outperformed Ludhiana district 65-49. Harmanjot Singh Cheema and Sahibjit Singh sank in 19 and 15 baskets, respectively for the winning side while Jaddu Maan and Japsanjam Singh accounted for 18 and 16 points, respectively for Ludhiana district to reduce the deficit.

In the match for the hard-line cup, Patiala got the better of Hoshiarpur 62-55 to secure the third position.

Similarly, in the girls’ section, defending champions LBA outwitted Patiala 34-17 to retain the title. Ludhiana district finished at third place.

Ravcharan Singh Brar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana Rural, gave away prizes to the position holders.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, secretary, Punjab Basketball Association; JP Singh, president, District Basketball Association, Ludhiana; Vijay Chopra, Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal, DPRO, Rajinder Singh and Gurjit Singh Romana were among other prominent persons present on the occasion.