73rd Junior Punjab Basketball C'ship begins today

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 30

A couple of international players will be seen in action during the 73rd Junior Punjab Basketball Championship for Boys and Girls to be held from December 31 to January 2, 2023 here at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, said a total of 22 teams, including two from the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) will be vying for top honours in the three-day championship. The LBA teams are the defending champions in the girls and boys sections.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, will inaugurate the championship on Saturday at 2.30 pm. Rajdeep Singh Gill, former DGP, Punjab, and the president of Punjab Basketball Association, will be the chief guest at the prize distribution function to be held on January 2.