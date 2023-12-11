73rd Senior National Basketball Championship: Indian Railways eves, Tamil Nadu lads romp home

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 10

Defending champions Indian Railways retained the women’s title while last years’ runners-up Tamil Nadu emerged champions in the men’s section at the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship that concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu men, who had lost in the final in the last edition of the championship in Udaipur, made a superb turnaround to dislodge Indian Railways, who had defeated last year’s winners Punjab in the semifinal yesterday. In the title clash today, Tamil Nadu exhibited fine coordination to script a hard-fought 72-67 win to annex the title.

Baldhaneswar was the leading scorer for the winning side with 17 points, while Pranav Prince, Jeevanthan and Aravind contributed 11, 11 and 10 points, respectively, to anchor their side. Palpreet Singh, who represented Punjab in the past, was the highest contributor for the losing side with 23 points, followed by Sahil Kalyan and Manik with 13 points each.

In the women’s final, Indian Railways faced little resistance from Kerala whom they outperformed 80-50 to lay their hands on the winners’ trophy. Poonam Chaturvedi scored 23 points while Pushpa Senthil Kumar and Gulabsha Ali, who scored 15 and 11 points, respectively, were the other notable scorers.

For Kerala, Aneesha Cleetus (15), Susan Dloranteena (10) and Sreekala (10) were the main contributors.

In the matches for the third position, the Tamil Nadu women got the better of Karnataka 65-54, while in the men’s section, Punjab overpowered Delhi 71-65 to pick up bronze medals.

The winning teams in both sections received a Rs 5 lakh as prize, while the runners-up pocketed Rs 3 lakh each. The bronze-medal winning teams got richer by Rs 2 lakh.

Baldhaneswar of Tamil Nadu and Poonam Chaturvedi of Indian Railways were adjudged the most valuable player in the men’s and women’s sections, respectively. They were awarded cars by the Basketball Federation of India.

Arpit Shukla, Special DGP (Law and Order), was the chief guest at the prize distribution function. Basketball Federation of India president Aadhav Arjuna and Punjab Basketball Association president Rajdeep Singh Gill were guests of honour.

