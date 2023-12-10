73rd Sr National Basketball Championship: Railways men beat Punjab, storm into final

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 9

The Indian Railways men’s team stunned the defending champions Punjab while their counterparts (women) along with Tamil Nadu (men) and Kerala (women) registered victories in their respective semifinals to set up the title clash on the penultimate day of the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship, here today.

The semifinal between Punjab and Indian Railways (men) turned out to be a well contested affair as the latter warded of stiff challenge from hosts before wrapping it up 63-56 in which Sahil Kalyan and Palpreet Singh accounted for 22 and 20 points for the winning side while Kanwar Gurbaj Singh, Amritpal Singh and captain Yadwinder Singh dropped in 17, 14 and 14 points, respectively.

In the second semifinal (men), Tamil Nadu recorded an easy 91-69 win over Delhi to storm into the final, the winners went into the lead right from the word go and continued to reign supreme through the match.

Tamil Nadu’s Aravind Kumar sank in 18 points (4 rebounds and 2 assists) to lead the pack and was followed by B Soorya, contributing 14 points, Baldhaneswar and Pranac Prince chipping in with 13 and 12 points, respectively while Ravi Bhardhwaj (15) and Aryan (14) reduced the margin.

Reigning champions Indian Railways survived a scare before clinching the cliff-hanger 69-62 against their spirited opponents, Tamil Nadu. The winners trailed until the end of the second quarter, however they managed to bounce back, to outperform their rivals and book a place in the final.

Poonam Chaurveidi (19), Pushpa Senthil Kumar (18) and Bhandawya M (14) played a major role for the winning side whereas K Sathya (19), Nishanthi M (13) and Srividhya (10) and Nitika (10) fought well for Tamil Nadu.

Kerala women scored won (62-33) from Karnataka to book a berth in the summit clash with Indian Railways, a replay of last year, at Udaipur. Sreekala R, Kavitha Jose and Grima Merlin Varghese were the main architects of this victory who scored 18, 17 and 14 points, respectively.

