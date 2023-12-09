73rd sr national basketball championship : Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Indian Railways men in top four

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 8

Last year’s runners-up Tamil Nadu, besides Delhi and Indian Railways (men) won their respective quarterfinals and advanced into the semifinals on the sixth day of the 73rd Senior National Basketball Championship for Men and Women being held at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Friday. The semifinal line up will be completed after the quarterfinals match between Karnataka and Punjab.

Likewise, in the women section, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala booked berths in the last four stages while the fourth team will be decided after the match between Indian Railways and Uttar Pradesh.

In the quarterfinals (men), Karnataka edged out Kerala 72-53 in which Abhishek and Anil Kumar contributed 21 and 19 points for the winning side, respectively, while Jerome Prince and Sarath scored 15 and 13 points, respectively for Kerala.

Delhi beat Services 83-70 to secure a berth in semifinal. Vishesh Brighuvanshi scored 32 points while Ravi Bhardwaj and Joginder added 18 and 17 points, respectively, to the tally.

In another match, Indian Railways defeated Rajasthan 91-61 with the main contributions coming through Sahil and Manik who chipped in with 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Devender Choudhary scored 19 points for the losing side.

In the women’s section, Tamil Nadu beat Delhi 81-55, Karnataka outplayed Punjab 60-45 and Kerala routed Chhattisgarh 79-44 to advance into the semifinal.

#Tamil Nadu