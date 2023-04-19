74-yr-old woman gets 10-yr jail in drug case

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, April 18

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amarinder Pal Singh has convicted Mukhtiar Kaur (74), alias Guddi, a resident of Mandi Mullanpur, Jagraon Road, Dakha, on the charges of indulging in selling of narcotics.

She was facing accusations of selling heroin and intoxicating powder. The woman was sentenced to undergo 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the accused.

“Merely on the grounds that she is an old lady, no lenient view can be taken. It is brought to the notice of the court that she is also involved in two other cases under the NDPS Act. One is pending today for arguments and other is pending for evidence. She is a habitual offender. Youngsters are dying daily due to overdose of drugs,” observed the court while declining the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

According to prosecution, on January 30, 2018, ASI Rajinder Singh of the Dakha police station, along with other police officials, was going from Mullanpur village towards Pandori village. When they reached behind Dakha Enterprises, Jagraon Road, Mandi Mullanpur, the accused was coming from the opposite side. She was carrying a heavy plastic bag in her right hand. On seeing the police party, the woman gave a perplexed expression. She turned towards her right hand and tried to cross the drain bridge but while doing so, she fell on the ground.

Following suspicion, the police conducted a search during which a pocket scale and 5 gm of heroin wrapped in a polythene bag and 260 gm of intoxicant powder in another plastic carry bag were recovered.

However, the accused did not plead guilty. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found her guilty.

‘Such people playing with youngsters’ lives’

It is brought to the notice of the court that the elderly woman was also involved in two other cases under the NDPS Act. I am of the view that such people are playing with the lives of youth and spoiling their career,” observed the court while declining plea of leniency raised by the accused.