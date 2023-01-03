75 cops honoured for exemplary duty

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Monday honoured 75 police personnel by awarding certificate of appreciation grade II for doing exemplary duty.

Two police officials were also awarded with DGP Disc for playing an important role in arresting cybercrime perpetrators. Extending new year greetings to the force, Sidhu encouraged police personnel to behave well with common people while on duty and instructed to deal strictly with bad elements to make a crime-free society.

To maintain discipline in the Police Department and to keep the police physically/mentally fit, a general parade of police officers/employees was held on Monday at the Police Lines in which all gazetted officers and 651 police personnel posted at Ludhiana participated. They were also awarded with a certificate of appreciation grade 3 for their encouragement.