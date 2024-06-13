75-year-old duped of Rs 1,14,000 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 12
Jagbir Singh (75), a resident of Nava Mohalla, was duped of Rs 1,14,000 after an unidentified person changed his ATM pin and exchanged the ATM card as well.
Singh said: “I had gone to Punjab National Bank’s Karimpura ATM to withdraw cash. Another person was also present in the ATM. He tricked me by changing my ATM pin and later swapped my debit card also,” he said.
“The fraudster has withdrawn Rs 1,14,000 from my account by using the card,” he said. A case has been registered.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...