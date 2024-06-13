75-year-old duped of Rs 1,14,000 in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

Jagbir Singh (75), a resident of Nava Mohalla, was duped of Rs 1,14,000 after an unidentified person changed his ATM pin and exchanged the ATM card as well.

Singh said: “I had gone to Punjab National Bank’s Karimpura ATM to withdraw cash. Another person was also present in the ATM. He tricked me by changing my ATM pin and later swapped my debit card also,” he said.

“The fraudster has withdrawn Rs 1,14,000 from my account by using the card,” he said. A case has been registered.

