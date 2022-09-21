75-yr-old among 2 dead in mishaps in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 20

A petrol pump owner and another person were reportedly killed in two separate road accidents in the city.

Joginder Singh (75), a petrol pump owner, was crushed to death by a speeding tipper of the MC, near a gurdwara at Samrala Chowk. According to a report lodged with the police by Parminder Singh, son of the deceased, his father was going on his Honda Activa scooter on Monday morning when a speeding and recklessly driven tipper (PB 10CV 5436) rammed into his scooter and crushed the head of his father. As the people gathered on the spot, the tipper driver managed to flee. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC.

In the other incident, Manjit Singh (29), a resident of Chak Sarwan village, was hit by a speeding Maruti Swift car (PB 10GA 9026) on Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road on Sunday evening. His father in a complaint lodged with the police said when his son, who was riding a motorcycle (PB 10FJ 3426), took a turn from the highway towards his village, a car rammed into his two-wheeler. The critically injured victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Samrala, where he died during treatment. The police have booked the driver of the car under various sections of the IPC on Monday.