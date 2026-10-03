DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 7,552 MT of paddy arrives in Ludhiana

7,552 MT of paddy arrives in Ludhiana

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:23 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

A total of 7,551.94 MT of paddy has arrived in grain markets of Ludhiana district.

According to Punjab Mandi Board data, the highest arrival of produce has been recorded at Khanna’s grain market. A total of 4,050 MT of paddy has arrived in two days at Khanna while 1,393.94 MT was received at the Machhiwara mandi and 1,385 MT has arrived at the Samrala mandi. Of the total arrival, around 28 per cent has been purchased while lifting is yet to be started.

Advertisement

On Friday, state ministers visited grain markets and reassured farmers of seamless arrangements.

Advertisement

Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited the Asia’s largest grain market at Khanna while Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian visited Sahnewal and Dhanansu mandis.

Advertisement

Sond, who also holds the portfolios of Rural Development, Labour, Power, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, said the state had been assigned a procurement target of 180 lakh metric tonnes for the 2026–27 season. The minimum support price (MSP) has been fixed at Rs 2,461 per quintal.

“Every grain of the farmers’ produce will be purchased, lifted and paid for on time,” he said.

He said adequate arrangements of gunny bags had been made and directed officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Punjab Mandi Board, procurement agencies and district administration to personally monitor operations for transparency and efficiency.

Farmers were urged to bring only dry paddy to facilitate immediate purchase.

Earlier, Sond chaired a meeting with officials and commission agents at the Khanna Market Committee office to review arrangements.

Meanwhile, Mundian, who oversaw procurement at Sahnewal and Dhanansu, said Ludhiana district’s 109 grain markets were expected to receive nearly 17.25 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this season. He instructed agencies to ensure that farmers encounter no hurdles and that the process remains transparent and orderly.

“The government has already made foolproof arrangements to purchase every grain of the crop. Timely lifting and direct payment into farmers’ accounts will be ensured,” he said.

He also reminded farmers that moisture content must not exceed 17 per cent and advised them to avoid night-time harvesting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts