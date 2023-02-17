Rs 756-cr elevated highway nears completion

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 16

Finally, the partially-access controlled four-lane elevated highway corridor in Ludhiana is nearing completion as the work on one of the busiest arteries of the city has been put on fast track, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed.

Project Report Cost Rs 756.27 crore Length: 12.951-km Start date: October 10, 2017 Revised completion date: July 31

With 83 per cent of the work on this 12.95-km-long stretch between the busy Samrala chowk and Ludhiana municipal limits on National Highway-95, already done, this Rs 756.27-crore Central project is all set to be ready by mid of this year, officials have said.

The development assumes significance as the highway passing through the industrial hub of the North was initially scheduled to be completed by April 2020 after being awarded in October 2017 but due to certain bottlenecks and delays, the deadline has been extended to July 31 this year.

The NHAI Project Director, Krishan Sachdeva, told The Tribune, here on Thursday that the NH-95 section passing through Ludhiana city was being constructed on the EPC mode under the NHDP Phase IV.

After clearance of all hurdles coming in the way, the work on the project has finally picked up pace and was expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame.

While the Cheema chowk flyover was completed and opened to traffic in December, 2020, the work from 9.5-km to 12.95-km, including two ramps on either side for exit and entry, will be completed shortly.

MP’s push

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora had recently called on the NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to press for the early completion of the project.

It was only after Arora’s push that the ongoing work was expedited. “The stretch, which is presently narrow, has assumed the distinction of a killer highway due to high volume of vehicular traffic, snuffing out precious lives in major and minor accidents on a daily basis,” the MP had apprised the NHAI Chairman.

“While taking up pending issues regarding NHAI projects in Ludhiana, I drew attention of the Chairman towards the matters of public importance with respect to inconvenience faced by the public and commuters at large due to pending projects of NHAI in and around Ludhiana,” he disclosed.

The NHAI Chairman had ordered the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing work and had assured the MP that the elevated highway project in the city will be completed by mid-year.

Will ease traffic flow: Arora

“The construction of this elevated highway will ease the traffic flow in Ludhiana, which is a very congested city, and will provide a much-needed sigh of relief to the commuters.”said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP.