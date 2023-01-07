 Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June : The Tribune India

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

NHAI Chairman orders to expedite work on 13-km stretch

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

The work in progress on the elevated highway in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 6

The work on partially-access controlled four-lane elevated highway in Ludhiana will be completed by June, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has assured.

Project Report

Cost

Rs 756.27 crore

Length: 12.95-km

Start date: October 10, 2017

Proposed completion date: June 30

The 12.95-km-long stretch between the busy Samrala Chowk and Ludhiana MC limits on the National Highway-05, costing Rs 756.27 crore, was earlier targeted to be completed by March but due to certain bottlenecks and delays, the initial deadline has been extended by another three months to June.

An assurance to this effect was given by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to the RS MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who called on him in New Delhi, the other day.

The development holds significance as the stretch, which is at present narrow, has assumed the distinction of a killer highway due to high volume of vehicular traffic, snuffing out precious lives in major and minor accidents on a daily basis.

The MP told The Tribune here on Friday that he discussed in detail issues related to ongoing projects of the NHAI in the state, particularly in Ludhiana. “While taking up pending issues regarding NHAI projects in Ludhiana, I drew attention of the Chairman towards matters of public importance with respect to inconvenience faced by commuters at large due to pending projects of the NHAI in and around Ludhiana,” he said.

Arora said the NHAI Chairman had ordered the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing work and had assured him that the elevated highway project in the city would be completed by June.

According to project details, the NH-05 section passing through the city was being constructed on the EPC mode under the NHDP, Phase IV. The elevated highway, connecting Samrala chowk to Ludhiana MC limits till the Ferozepur road on the NH-05 in the city, will be six lane from Bharat Nagar to the municipal limits with two loops — one towards the railway station and another towards the ISBT.

The project entails six ramps — three each at exit and entry points, and a flyover at the Cheema chowk with 320-m length, which has already been completed and opened for traffic by the then NHAI Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu here in February last.

The under-construction elevated highway will provide uninterrupted flow of traffic to several government offices, including Mini-Secretariat, CP office, head post office and major business establishments.

Even as the construction work on the project had commenced in October 2017, it could not be accelerated due to existing trees, electricity supply lines of 11, 66, and 220-KV, and presence of sewer and water supply lines at several locations.

After clearance of all hurdles coming in the way, the work on the project has finally picked up pace and was expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame. While the Cheema chowk flyover was completed and opened to traffic in December 2020, the work from 9.5 km to 12.95 km, including two ramps on either side for exit and entry, was also completed recently.

“This 3-km stretch was opened to traffic recently to provide much-needed relief to commuters and residents in the vicinity of the Ferozepur road,” an official said.

The work on the remaining portion of the project from Bharat Nagar to the canal would be completed by June, she added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

5
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

7
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

10
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Sports

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Top News

Delhi witnesses coldest morning of the season with mercury dropping to 1.5 degrees Celsius

Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility

The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...

Rishabh Pant operated for ligament tear on right knee in Mumbai: Report

Rishabh Pant operated for ligament tear on right knee in Mumbai: Report

Air India 'peeing' incident: Delhi Police arrest accused from Bengaluru

Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru

Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra; here is the route

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra; here is the route

Yatra to enter Punjab from Shambhu border on Jan 10, to rema...

Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar MC staff face encroachers’ wrath

Wrongly parked vehicles challaned in Amritsar

Railways earns Rs 2.79 crore as fine from ticketless travellers

154 passengers stranded at Amritsar airport for 24 hours

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Outages leave residents in parts of Mohali shivering

At 11.6 °C, Chandigarh sees season’s coldest day

Chandigarh: Tabletop road crossings at 3 Sector 17 traffic lights soon

60 traders put on notice for flouting plastic ban in Chandigarh

Flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport

Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather

'Sikhs pushed back Pakistani raiders in J-K'

AAP, BJP councillors exchange blows, mayoral poll postponed

Delhi's winter power demand increases to record 5,526 MW

Delhi L-G constitutes Haj panel

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

3 firing incidents scare residents

3 held with stolen bikes, phones

25 booked for murder bid

Anganwadi workers stage protest, seek regularisation

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

'Security at Civil Hospital a core issue'

6 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Chetan Verma is DBA chief

Youth feared drowned as car falls into canal

Congress leaders meet Sidhu in jail

Congress leaders meet Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Swachh Survekshan: Patiala MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal buildings

Residents stage protest over delay in road construction

Anganwari workers hold protest outside DC office