Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 6

The work on partially-access controlled four-lane elevated highway in Ludhiana will be completed by June, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has assured.

Project Report Cost Rs 756.27 crore Length: 12.95-km Start date: October 10, 2017 Proposed completion date: June 30

The 12.95-km-long stretch between the busy Samrala Chowk and Ludhiana MC limits on the National Highway-05, costing Rs 756.27 crore, was earlier targeted to be completed by March but due to certain bottlenecks and delays, the initial deadline has been extended by another three months to June.

An assurance to this effect was given by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to the RS MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who called on him in New Delhi, the other day.

The development holds significance as the stretch, which is at present narrow, has assumed the distinction of a killer highway due to high volume of vehicular traffic, snuffing out precious lives in major and minor accidents on a daily basis.

The MP told The Tribune here on Friday that he discussed in detail issues related to ongoing projects of the NHAI in the state, particularly in Ludhiana. “While taking up pending issues regarding NHAI projects in Ludhiana, I drew attention of the Chairman towards matters of public importance with respect to inconvenience faced by commuters at large due to pending projects of the NHAI in and around Ludhiana,” he said.

Arora said the NHAI Chairman had ordered the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing work and had assured him that the elevated highway project in the city would be completed by June.

According to project details, the NH-05 section passing through the city was being constructed on the EPC mode under the NHDP, Phase IV. The elevated highway, connecting Samrala chowk to Ludhiana MC limits till the Ferozepur road on the NH-05 in the city, will be six lane from Bharat Nagar to the municipal limits with two loops — one towards the railway station and another towards the ISBT.

The project entails six ramps — three each at exit and entry points, and a flyover at the Cheema chowk with 320-m length, which has already been completed and opened for traffic by the then NHAI Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu here in February last.

The under-construction elevated highway will provide uninterrupted flow of traffic to several government offices, including Mini-Secretariat, CP office, head post office and major business establishments.

Even as the construction work on the project had commenced in October 2017, it could not be accelerated due to existing trees, electricity supply lines of 11, 66, and 220-KV, and presence of sewer and water supply lines at several locations.

After clearance of all hurdles coming in the way, the work on the project has finally picked up pace and was expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame. While the Cheema chowk flyover was completed and opened to traffic in December 2020, the work from 9.5 km to 12.95 km, including two ramps on either side for exit and entry, was also completed recently.

“This 3-km stretch was opened to traffic recently to provide much-needed relief to commuters and residents in the vicinity of the Ferozepur road,” an official said.

The work on the remaining portion of the project from Bharat Nagar to the canal would be completed by June, she added.