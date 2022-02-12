76-year-old woman dies of Covid, 18 new cases in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

As many as 18 persons tested positive for Covid, while a 76-year-old woman from Payal lost her life to the virus in the district today.

A total of 1,09,399 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,257 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 97.45 per cent. Today there were 535 active cases in the district and 483 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 89 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 52 patients belong to Ludhiana district, while 37 are from other districts. Today three patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 32,41,689 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,17,676 were found negative.

Samples of 5,867 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.