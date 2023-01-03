 765 MLD effluents flow into Buddha Nullah: Study : The Tribune India

765 MLD effluents flow into Buddha Nullah: Study

Domestic effluent main contributor; industrial, dairy waste also adding to pollution in the 47.55-km Sutlej tributary

765 MLD effluents flow into Buddha Nullah: Study

The study was part of the Rs 840-crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, january 2

The discharge of a whopping 765 million litre per day, or megalitre per day (MLD) wastewater, generated mostly in the municipal limits of Ludhiana has turned the Buddha Nullah into a highly-polluted water body, a recent study has revealed.

While domestic effluent remains the major contributor, dairy waste and industrial effluents discharged into the dariya have made it one of the most polluted nullahs.

The study, conducted by the state government under the Rs 840-crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah, showed that as much as 625 MLD of domestic effluent, 134 MLD of industrial emissions and 6 MLD of dairy waste discharge, have been flowing into the Sutlej tributary, making it into one of the most polluted water bodies of the state.

In order to plug the effluent discharge and ensure that only treated domestic wastewater or fresh or storm water flows into the nullah, the rejuvenation project has been planned to treat as much as 703 MLD of domestic effluent, 137 MLD of industrial emissions and 6 MLD of dairy waste discharge, with a total treatment capacity of 846 MLD against the estimated wastewater generation of 765 MLD.

Of the 137 MLD industrial effluent treatment capacity under installation, the project in progress will treat 105 MLD discharge while the remaining 32 MLD will be treated by the respective industrial units on their own.

The study has also identified the departments responsible for the sources of pollution caused in the nullah.

While Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) and Municipal Corporation (MC) have been held responsible for the domestic effluent discharge, the industrial emission check has been attributed to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

In order to check discharge of dairy effluents, the Punjab Energy Development Authority (PEDA) has been given the task of constructing biogas plants, the MC to manage dairy waste and the PWSSB to set up effluent treatment plants (ETPs) for liquid waste management. The dairy discharge has been identified in two parts — cow dung and liquid waste.

Task force member raises concern

A member of the state task force for the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, Col (retd) Jasjit Singh Gill, has raised concerns over delay in the progress of the project.

In a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he has said that 55 MLD raw sewerage will be still flowing into the water body even after the completion of the 225 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Jamalpur.

“Of its 225 MLD capacity, the STP is going to treat only 170 MLD raw sewage on completion in January 2023 because an intermediate pumping station at the gaushala area has not been constructed due to non-availability of land, which was to be provided by the MC, resulting in failure to connect 55-MLD raw sewerage,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace