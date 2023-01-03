765 MLD effluents flow into Buddha Nullah: Study

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, january 2

The discharge of a whopping 765 million litre per day, or megalitre per day (MLD) wastewater, generated mostly in the municipal limits of Ludhiana has turned the Buddha Nullah into a highly-polluted water body, a recent study has revealed.

While domestic effluent remains the major contributor, dairy waste and industrial effluents discharged into the dariya have made it one of the most polluted nullahs.

The study, conducted by the state government under the Rs 840-crore project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah, showed that as much as 625 MLD of domestic effluent, 134 MLD of industrial emissions and 6 MLD of dairy waste discharge, have been flowing into the Sutlej tributary, making it into one of the most polluted water bodies of the state.

In order to plug the effluent discharge and ensure that only treated domestic wastewater or fresh or storm water flows into the nullah, the rejuvenation project has been planned to treat as much as 703 MLD of domestic effluent, 137 MLD of industrial emissions and 6 MLD of dairy waste discharge, with a total treatment capacity of 846 MLD against the estimated wastewater generation of 765 MLD.

Of the 137 MLD industrial effluent treatment capacity under installation, the project in progress will treat 105 MLD discharge while the remaining 32 MLD will be treated by the respective industrial units on their own.

The study has also identified the departments responsible for the sources of pollution caused in the nullah.

While Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) and Municipal Corporation (MC) have been held responsible for the domestic effluent discharge, the industrial emission check has been attributed to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

In order to check discharge of dairy effluents, the Punjab Energy Development Authority (PEDA) has been given the task of constructing biogas plants, the MC to manage dairy waste and the PWSSB to set up effluent treatment plants (ETPs) for liquid waste management. The dairy discharge has been identified in two parts — cow dung and liquid waste.

Task force member raises concern

A member of the state task force for the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, Col (retd) Jasjit Singh Gill, has raised concerns over delay in the progress of the project.

In a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he has said that 55 MLD raw sewerage will be still flowing into the water body even after the completion of the 225 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Jamalpur.

“Of its 225 MLD capacity, the STP is going to treat only 170 MLD raw sewage on completion in January 2023 because an intermediate pumping station at the gaushala area has not been constructed due to non-availability of land, which was to be provided by the MC, resulting in failure to connect 55-MLD raw sewerage,” he said.