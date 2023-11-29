77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 28

As many as 473 lives were lost in 613 road accidents that occurred at 77 black spots in the limits of the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police during the past three years, a latest government report has revealed.

These included 347 fatalities in 452 mishaps at 52 old/existing black spots and 126 casualties in 161 accidents at 25 newly identified black spots in the commissionerate limits between 2019 and 2021, the document said.

With 52 old accident-prone spots, the tally of black spots has gone up to 77, which was the highest count in any Commissionerate or district in the state. However, 39 old black spots have been eliminated in the Commissionerate Police limits during the past two years.

With this, Ludhiana continues to carry the dubious distinction of being the “most accident-prone” area in the state.

The report notifies that the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate district stands out with one of the highest numbers of accident black spots in the region.

A significant concentration of these black spots is observed on National Highways Number 44 and 5 as they pass through the city limits.

A report on the identification and rectification of accident black spots in Punjab was prepared by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC), led by its Director, Dr Navdeep Asija, with the help of the Punjab Police.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that of the total 784 accident black spots identified in Punjab during the Phase I (2016-2018) and Phase II (2017-2019), 39 per cent (302) still exists as recurring/ existing black spots during the latest Phase III of accident black spot identification process for 2019-2021.

“Elimination of 61 per cent of the accident black spots, with reduction of road accidents and fatalities, has made a significant contribution in the reduction of overall road accidents in the state,” said Rai, who has been spearheading the sustained road safety campaign for the past few years and has recently constituted the country’s first road safety force in the state.

The PRSTRC Director, Dr Navdeep Asija, who is also the Traffic Advisor to Punjab, said during the study period from 2019 to 2021, a total of 281 new accident black spots emerged on highways in the state.

He said in Punjab, 2,994 persons lost their lives in 3,872 road accidents from 2019 to 2021 at 583 accident black spot locations, making up 29.7 per cent of the total road fatalities during the three-year period (2019-2021) on these road accident black spots.

Sahnewal worst

Sahnewal on the NH-44 has the maximum number of 13 black spots in Ludhiana district, including 12 old and one new, marked within the jurisdiction of the police station. As many as 89 road accidents on these 13 black spots had claimed 83 lives between 2019 and 2021.

Sherpur Chowk most fatal

A black spot at Hanuman Mandir on Sherpur Chowk in Division 6 on the NH-44 is the most fatal with a maximum of 19 road accidents leaving 16 persons dead at this location during the past three years.

Comprehensive exercise, says ADGP Rai

“Currently, Punjab has 23 administrative districts, which are further subdivided into 25 police districts, along with three Police Commissionerates. This report has identified a total of 583 accident black spots across 28 police districts/Commissionerate areas of the state. The comprehensive list of these 28 police districts/commissionerate areas, along with their respective administrative districts is covered under Phase III of the programme,” said Amardeep Singh Rai, ADGP Traffic, Punjab.