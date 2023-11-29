 77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • 77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

Government report puts focus on fatalities in accident-prone spots of city

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

Black spot near Hanuman Mandir on Sherpur Chowk is the most fatal one in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 28

As many as 473 lives were lost in 613 road accidents that occurred at 77 black spots in the limits of the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police during the past three years, a latest government report has revealed.

These included 347 fatalities in 452 mishaps at 52 old/existing black spots and 126 casualties in 161 accidents at 25 newly identified black spots in the commissionerate limits between 2019 and 2021, the document said.

With 52 old accident-prone spots, the tally of black spots has gone up to 77, which was the highest count in any Commissionerate or district in the state. However, 39 old black spots have been eliminated in the Commissionerate Police limits during the past two years.

With this, Ludhiana continues to carry the dubious distinction of being the “most accident-prone” area in the state.

The report notifies that the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate district stands out with one of the highest numbers of accident black spots in the region.

A significant concentration of these black spots is observed on National Highways Number 44 and 5 as they pass through the city limits.

A report on the identification and rectification of accident black spots in Punjab was prepared by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC), led by its Director, Dr Navdeep Asija, with the help of the Punjab Police.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that of the total 784 accident black spots identified in Punjab during the Phase I (2016-2018) and Phase II (2017-2019), 39 per cent (302) still exists as recurring/ existing black spots during the latest Phase III of accident black spot identification process for 2019-2021.

“Elimination of 61 per cent of the accident black spots, with reduction of road accidents and fatalities, has made a significant contribution in the reduction of overall road accidents in the state,” said Rai, who has been spearheading the sustained road safety campaign for the past few years and has recently constituted the country’s first road safety force in the state.

The PRSTRC Director, Dr Navdeep Asija, who is also the Traffic Advisor to Punjab, said during the study period from 2019 to 2021, a total of 281 new accident black spots emerged on highways in the state.

He said in Punjab, 2,994 persons lost their lives in 3,872 road accidents from 2019 to 2021 at 583 accident black spot locations, making up 29.7 per cent of the total road fatalities during the three-year period (2019-2021) on these road accident black spots.

Sahnewal worst

Sahnewal on the NH-44 has the maximum number of 13 black spots in Ludhiana district, including 12 old and one new, marked within the jurisdiction of the police station. As many as 89 road accidents on these 13 black spots had claimed 83 lives between 2019 and 2021.

Sherpur Chowk most fatal

A black spot at Hanuman Mandir on Sherpur Chowk in Division 6 on the NH-44 is the most fatal with a maximum of 19 road accidents leaving 16 persons dead at this location during the past three years.

Comprehensive exercise, says ADGP Rai

“Currently, Punjab has 23 administrative districts, which are further subdivided into 25 police districts, along with three Police Commissionerates. This report has identified a total of 583 accident black spots across 28 police districts/Commissionerate areas of the state. The comprehensive list of these 28 police districts/commissionerate areas, along with their respective administrative districts is covered under Phase III of the programme,” said Amardeep Singh Rai, ADGP Traffic, Punjab.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Uttarakhand

Light at end of tunnel: All 41 trapped workers rescued in Uttarakhand; President Murmu, PM Modi laud rescuers, workers

2
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

3
Uttarakhand

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

4
India

Biden admn 'bent backwards' to be very polite in its public response to Canadian allegations against India: Expert

5
Haryana

Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

6
India

'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video

7
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support

8
Punjab

Punjab farmer leaders meet Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

9
Trending

Gautam Singhania is 'big bhakt' of Lord Venkateswara 'only because he is god of money', claims wife Nawaz in fresh salvo at Raymond boss

10
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

17-day nightmare ends

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 17-day nightmare ends, 41 trapped workers rescued

Rat-hole mining technique behind successful rescue

Rat-hole mining technique behind successful rescue

Behind rescue: Team work by best brains in public, pvt sectors

Behind rescue: Team work by best brains in public, pvt sectors

MoD set to okay ~40K-cr indigenous aircraft carrier

MoD set to okay Rs 40K-cr indigenous aircraft carrier

Haryana sacks Jind principal

Jind horror: Haryana sacks school principal


Cities

View All

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

SGPC event marks death anniversary of Bhai Mardana

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

9 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.45 crore

Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

GRAP-III curbs revoked, construction work to resume

Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

Can’t have partial compliance of our order on RRTS project: Apex court

Don’t you have any other officer who can be Chief Secy? SC to Centre

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Horse-riding show by Nihangs in Sultanpur Lodhi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Two on bike ‘snatch’ bag with Rs 25 lakh from Ludhiana petrol pump workers

Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

4 of robbers’ gang held in Ludhiana, 49 mobiles seized

Remove statue, stop commercial activities at Rakh Bagh: Ludhiana MC to firm

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death