78% paddy harvested, grain glut in mandis

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 4

A ‘glut-like’ situation is prevailing in almost all 13 grain markets as over 78 per cent of the total paddy crop stands harvested in Ludhiana district, officials have confirmed.

In a rather unprecedented development, Jagraon has surpassed the Asia’s largest grain market in Khanna with the maximum crop arrivals this season so far as over 11.16 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of rice, including 10.97 LMT parmal and 18,514 MT basmati, has reached the mandis in the district, the official figures have revealed.

The Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh, told The Tribune on Friday even after much delayed harvesting due to heavy rainfall in the last week of September and the dwarfing disease caused by the southern rice black streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV), the paddy harvesting has picked up fast and has almost matched the previous season’s figure.

While paddy in 2,01,708 hectares, accounting for 78 per cent of the total 2,58,600 hectares, which was highest in the state, has already been harvested in the district this season till date, almost 79 per cent crop harvesting had been recorded during the corresponding period last year.

He disclosed that Jagraon has logged the maximum of 1,62,426 MT of paddy arrival so far, which included 1,61,490 MT parmal and 936 MT basmati, Khanna grain market ranked second with 1,62,171 MT paddy arrivals, including 1,51,521 MT parmal and 10,650 MT basmati rice.

Among other mandis, Doraha has registered 60,467 MT paddy arrival, comprising all parmal, Hathur 58,003 MT parmal, Kila Raipur 61,296 MT parmal, Ludhiana 45,937 MT parmal, Machhiwara 1,18,510 MT paddy, including 1,11,692 parmal and 6,818 MT basmati, Maloud 32,534 MT parmal, Mullanpur Dakha 1,37,293 MT paddy, including 1,37,183 MT parmal and 110 MT basmati, Raikot 74,061 MT parmal, Sahnewal 56,128 MT parmal, Samrala 72,300 MT parmal and Sidhwan Bet grain market has received 74,627 MT parmal rice so far.

With this, as many as 11,15,753 MT of paddy, including 10,97,239 MT parmal and 18,514 MT basmati rice, has arrived in the mandis across Ludhiana this season till date.

Going by the previous season’s figures, the paddy arrivals this year were 6,62,905 MT less than 17,78,658 MT of rice that had arrived in the district’s mandis during procurement season 2021.

When it comes to harvesting, Machhiwara block was leading the district with the maximum of 90 per cent crop harvesting so far while Khanna, Doraha and Dehlon blocks have so far recorded the minimum of 70 per cent harvesting till date.

Among other blocks, Ludhiana has registered 78 per cent paddy harvesting, Mangat 85 per cent, Pakhowal 75 per cent, Sudhar 80 per cent, Jagraon 75 per cent, Sidhwan Bet 80 per cent, and Samrala has harvested 85 per cent of its paddy crop so far.

On the area front, Sidhwan Bet block has the maximum of 33,294 hectares of area under paddy cultivation while Ludhiana has the minimum of 13,701 hectares under rice production this season.

Basmati boom

While 18,514 MT of basmati rice has already arrived at the mandis in Ludhiana district this season so far, only 7,377 MT basmati arrival was logged during the corresponding period last year.

Timely lifting priority: DC

“The farmers at all the 13 purchase centres in the district have been facilitated with adequate basic amenities besides smooth and hassle-free procurement, lifting and payment of the purchased crop,” said Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner.