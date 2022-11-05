 78% paddy harvested, grain glut in mandis : The Tribune India

78% paddy harvested, grain glut in mandis

With 11.16 LMT crop arrival, Jagraon surpasses Asia’s largest grain market in Khanna

78% paddy harvested, grain glut in mandis


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 4

A ‘glut-like’ situation is prevailing in almost all 13 grain markets as over 78 per cent of the total paddy crop stands harvested in Ludhiana district, officials have confirmed.

In a rather unprecedented development, Jagraon has surpassed the Asia’s largest grain market in Khanna with the maximum crop arrivals this season so far as over 11.16 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of rice, including 10.97 LMT parmal and 18,514 MT basmati, has reached the mandis in the district, the official figures have revealed.

The Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh, told The Tribune on Friday even after much delayed harvesting due to heavy rainfall in the last week of September and the dwarfing disease caused by the southern rice black streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV), the paddy harvesting has picked up fast and has almost matched the previous season’s figure.

While paddy in 2,01,708 hectares, accounting for 78 per cent of the total 2,58,600 hectares, which was highest in the state, has already been harvested in the district this season till date, almost 79 per cent crop harvesting had been recorded during the corresponding period last year.

He disclosed that Jagraon has logged the maximum of 1,62,426 MT of paddy arrival so far, which included 1,61,490 MT parmal and 936 MT basmati, Khanna grain market ranked second with 1,62,171 MT paddy arrivals, including 1,51,521 MT parmal and 10,650 MT basmati rice.

Among other mandis, Doraha has registered 60,467 MT paddy arrival, comprising all parmal, Hathur 58,003 MT parmal, Kila Raipur 61,296 MT parmal, Ludhiana 45,937 MT parmal, Machhiwara 1,18,510 MT paddy, including 1,11,692 parmal and 6,818 MT basmati, Maloud 32,534 MT parmal, Mullanpur Dakha 1,37,293 MT paddy, including 1,37,183 MT parmal and 110 MT basmati, Raikot 74,061 MT parmal, Sahnewal 56,128 MT parmal, Samrala 72,300 MT parmal and Sidhwan Bet grain market has received 74,627 MT parmal rice so far.

With this, as many as 11,15,753 MT of paddy, including 10,97,239 MT parmal and 18,514 MT basmati rice, has arrived in the mandis across Ludhiana this season till date.

Going by the previous season’s figures, the paddy arrivals this year were 6,62,905 MT less than 17,78,658 MT of rice that had arrived in the district’s mandis during procurement season 2021.

When it comes to harvesting, Machhiwara block was leading the district with the maximum of 90 per cent crop harvesting so far while Khanna, Doraha and Dehlon blocks have so far recorded the minimum of 70 per cent harvesting till date.

Among other blocks, Ludhiana has registered 78 per cent paddy harvesting, Mangat 85 per cent, Pakhowal 75 per cent, Sudhar 80 per cent, Jagraon 75 per cent, Sidhwan Bet 80 per cent, and Samrala has harvested 85 per cent of its paddy crop so far.

On the area front, Sidhwan Bet block has the maximum of 33,294 hectares of area under paddy cultivation while Ludhiana has the minimum of 13,701 hectares under rice production this season.

Basmati boom

While 18,514 MT of basmati rice has already arrived at the mandis in Ludhiana district this season so far, only 7,377 MT basmati arrival was logged during the corresponding period last year.

Timely lifting priority: DC

“The farmers at all the 13 purchase centres in the district have been facilitated with adequate basic amenities besides smooth and hassle-free procurement, lifting and payment of the purchased crop,” said Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

2
Pollywood

Gangster-terrorist links: NIA questioning several famous Punjabi singers

3
Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

4
Trending

See how a senior woman police officer in UP disguised herself to test local cops

5
Nation

Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate?

6
Amritsar

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility for Hindu leader Sudhir Suri's killing

7
Trending

Kerala man brutally kicks 6-year-old boy for leaning on his car; arrested after video goes viral

8
Business

Twitter starts laying off employees in India; fires entire marketing and communications staff

9
Brand Connect

Biolife CBD Gummies ED – Erectile Dysfuntion BioLyfe Gummies! Updated 2022

10
World

'I was hit by four bullets,' says Imran Khan in first address to nation after assassination bid

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Top News

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri killing

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility for Hindu leader Sudhir Suri's killing

NIA likely to take over Amritsar Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

NIA likely to take over Amritsar Shiv Sena leader's murder case

An NIA team has been sent to Punjab

All aspects of Shiv Sena leader’s murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

All aspects of Shiv Sena leader's murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

Visits the spot near Gopal Mandir where Sudhir Suri was shot...

Twitter sacks 50% of staff, says move to reassure on content moderation

Twitter sacks 50% of staff, says move to reassure on content moderation

India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106, two days after voting for Himachal Assembly polls in Kinnaur's Kalpa

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106, two days after voting for Himachal Assembly polls in Kinnaur's Kalpa


Cities

View All

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri killing

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa takes responsibility for Hindu leader Sudhir Suri's killing

Autopsy of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri to be conducted at GMC Amritsar

NIA likely to take over Amritsar Shiv Sena leader's murder case

All aspects of Shiv Sena leader's murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

Liquor contractor, associates open firing at marriage resort in Amritsar

Patwari, aide caught taking ~7,000 bribe

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

PU must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-Prez Dhankhar

Panjab University must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Lahore graduate oldest at Panjab University meet

VIP's visit spells chaos on Chandigarh roads

Chandigarh: PGI blacklists new chemist at GMSH

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s kin visit Chhatbir Zoo

Delhi's air quality remains ‘severe’

Delhi's air quality remains ‘severe’

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

50% staff to work from home; ‘Paryavaran Bus Service’ mooted

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Delhi civic body poll on December 4

Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Ensure foolproof security for Parkash Purb: DC

Surprise checks at schools, anganwadis

Amritsar leader murder: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

Make use of anti-graft helpline, people urged

Six of gang arrested with 360-gm heroin

Six of gang arrested with 360-gm heroin

GRP short of 200 cops in state, says ADGP

Vigilance makes 4th arrest in transportation tender scam

Youth booked on rape charge

NHAI commences construction of ramps on NH-44

Cash-strapped varsity faces ~100-cr annual salary burden

Cash-strapped varsity faces Rs 100-cr annual salary burden

Research pact signed

Health Minister pays surprise visit to Mata Kaushalya hospital

19 new dengue cases in 24 hrs, count 421

Squatters removed from footpaths