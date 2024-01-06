 79K new vehicles registered in city in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021 : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  • 79K new vehicles registered in city in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

79K new vehicles registered in city in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

On an average, 219 new vehicles daily, 6,576 vehicles a month hitting the road in Ludhiana

79K new vehicles registered in city in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

With hundreds of new vehicles rolling on city roads, vehicular population is exploding fast in Ludhiana. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 5

In what appears to be vehicular population explosion, a whopping 79,000 new vehicles were registered in Ludhiana during 2023, the official figures have revealed.

It was almost 65 per cent more than less than 48,000 new vehicles registered here in 2021 and over 12 per cent increase over around 70,000 new vehicle registrations made in the state’s biggest and largest district headquarters, in terms of area and population, in 2022.

If account of the past year’s figures is taken, over 219 new vehicles were hitting the road in Ludhiana daily and on an average, 6,576 vehicles were registered here every month.

The official figures compiled by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) here, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that November last year had recorded the highest monthly registrations of 9,939 new vehicles while January had registered the lowest monthly average of 4,067 vehicles in 2023.

The November 2023’s registrations of 9,939 was the highest monthly figure in the past three years while 1,839 registrations were the lowest monthly number since 2021.

The cumulative figure of the past three years takes the new registrations in Ludhiana to 1,97,191 vehicles, which accounted for 5,477 new vehicles hitting the road here every month and almost 183 new vehicle registrations daily.

Of the total 78,910 new vehicles registered here in 2023, 68,683 were non-transport, meaning private vehicles, while the rest 10,227 were transport vehicles.

The month-wise data revealed that January registered 4,067 new vehicle registrations in 2023, 3,988 in 2022, 4,545 in 2021, February recorded 5,164 in 2023, 4,052 in 2022, 4,304 in 2021, March got 6,436 in 2023, 5,380 in 2022, 5,146 in 2021, April added 5,828 in 2023, 5,470 in 2022, 3,854 in 2021, May registered 6,419 in 2023, 5,154 in 2022, 1,839 in 2021, June got 5,790 in 2023, 5,084 in 2022, 3,019 in 2021, July reported 6,609 in 2023, 4,833 in 2022, 3,694 in 2021, August added 6,642 in 2023, 6,358 in 2022, 3,359 in 2021, September got 6,506 in 2023, 4,639 in 2022, 3,194 in 2021, October registered 7,520 in 2023, 9,778 in 2022, 4,709 in 2021, November got 9,939 in 2023, 8,952 in 2022, 5,551 in 2021, and December had added 7,990 new vehicles in 2023, 6,674 in 2022 and 4,705 in 2021.

Ludhiana leads

Vehicle registrations in the state were maximum in Ludhiana following which the workload here was also the highest. “The last two months of 2023 had recorded the maximum registrations of new vehicles during the entire year,” RTO Randeep Singh said, adding that efforts were on to clear the pendency due to excess workload.

