7 drug hotspots identified, efforts on to curb menace: Malerkotla DC

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke said that the administration has identified seven drug hotspots in the district as part of its efforts under the state government’s anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

He made the remarks during a high-level meeting for discussing efforts to make Malerkotla a drug-free district. Tidke and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh chaired the meeting attended by officials of the civil and police administration.

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The officials reviewed measures aimed at curbing drug trafficking, breaking the drug supply chain and ensuring effective treatment and rehabilitation of drug-affected individuals.

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The meeting focused on strengthening surveillance in vulnerable areas, ensuring coordinated action by various departments and making the anti-drug campaign more effective.

On the seven drug hotspots, DC Tidke said the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) concerned were designated as overall in-charges of the areas. He said seven nodal officers have been appointed to ensure regular monitoring and effective implementation of an action plan devised to curb the menace.

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He directed the officials to review progress regularly and ensure timely follow-up on the planned measures.

Emphasising the need to prevent drug-related activities in vulnerable locations, the DC directed the departments concerned to ensure cleanliness, adequate street lighting and installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at deserted places, abandoned buildings and areas surrounding canals and watercourses.

The Health Department, municipal councils, Panchayati Raj institutions, Irrigation Department, Water Supply Department and other agencies concerned were asked to ensure coordinated implementation of the measures.

The DC stressed the need for effective utilisation of the 30-bed capacity of the district’s de-addiction centre. The meeting also took up measures to increase patient admissions and make alternative arrangements to ensure continuity of psychiatric services in the absence of a psychiatrist.

SSP Khakh said the police will intensify enforcement against drug traffickers, alongside surprise inspections, barricading and search operations in sensitive areas. He said strict legal action will be taken against those involved in drug trafficking.

The SSP added that efforts will be made to facilitate the rehabilitation of young people who give up drugs by connecting them with skill development programmes and employment opportunities, helping them rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society.

The officials underlined the importance of public participation in the anti-drug campaign. Awareness seminars and rallies will be organised in schools and colleges, and social organisations and youth clubs will be encouraged to contribute to the collective effort to combat drug abuse, the SSP added.