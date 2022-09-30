7th pay panel: Unaided college teachers seek amendment in notification

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

The Association of Unaided College Teachers (AUCT) blamed the state government for cheating thousands of college teachers of the state by not including the words ‘Non-government affiliated colleges’ in the notification issued to implement the UGC 7th Pay Commission.

AUCT spokesperson Professor Tarun Ghai said, “On September 5, CM Bhagwant Mann had announced the 7th pay scale would be implemented in the state on October 1. The AUCT is opposing the notification that was issued in this regard yesterday.”

Ghai said only universities, government colleges and government-aided colleges had been mentioned in the notification. He appealed to Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to amend the notification to include the words ‘Non-government affiliated colleges’ so that the pay scale was awarded to teachers of all colleges in Punjab.