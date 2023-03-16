8.21-acre prime land to go under hammer for 6th time in Ludhiana

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 15

A prime chunk of land measuring 8.21 acre, located in front of the mini secretariat on Ferozepur Road (NH 95), would be sold through e-auction, this time on a revised price of Rs 417.08 crore by the Punjab Urban Development and Planning Authority (PUDA). Eligibility fee for taking part in the e-auction has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh.

It is yet to be seen whether the site would find any buyer as the previous five auctions remained unsuccessful. The online bids for the site will commence on March 18 and close on March 27.

The land belonging to the Canal and Irrigation Department, which was vacated a couple of years ago was handed over to PUDA for commercial exploitation under the ‘optimum use of vacant government land’ (OUVGL) scheme of the state government.

The land was put on sale through open public auction at least three times between 2014 and 2015 at a reserve price of Rs 1.05 lakh per square yard with total floor price at Rs 415.71 crore.

However, finding no buyer for the land with permitted use of commercial and group housing for three times, its reserve price was reduced by 20 per cent in accordance with the standing government policy.

Thereafter, the land was twice put up for sale through auction at a slashed price of Rs 333.7 crore in November 2015 and December 2018 without any success.

The reserve price of the land has been revised by PUDA in accordance with prevailing rules governing price fixation of vacant government land, and now the price has been enhanced from Rs 84,000 per square yard to Rs 1.05 lakh per square yard.

PUDA official said the permissible site coverage for the land was 40 per cent and 30 per cent for commercial and group housing purpose; FAR 1:3.0 and unrestricted height subject to clearance from Airport Authority of India and fulfilment of other rules such as set-backs, distance between buildings, structural safety and fire safety norms.

The offer document says that the site could have multiple uses like shopping mall, multiplex, hotel or group housing with the condition of coverage, FAR and parking being as per rules for the proposed use of the building.

No takers