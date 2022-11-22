Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Nijjar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Monday said approximately Rs 9.02 crore will be spent by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, on the modern equipment of the fire brigade for the safety of people and development works.

While issuing a press release in this regard, Dr Nijjar said about Rs 8.57 crore would be spent by the corporation to provide a hydraulic platform with a working height of over 50 m for firefighting and rescue operations.

Besides, about Rs 45.26 lakh would be spent by the civic body on purchase of sewer inspection camera, root chain cutter and repair of JCB machines and other works.

The minister said the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was making every possible effort to provide basic facilities and protect lives and property of the people of the state.

He said the Local Government Department had already published e-tender for these works on the Punjab Government website www.eproc.punjab.gov.in. If any amendment was made in the tenders, details would be available on the same website.

The minister has directed the officials of the department to ensure transparency and quality in the work.

Rs 45.2L for dev works

About Rs 8.57 crore would be spent by the Municipal Corporation to provide a hydraulic platform with a working height of over 50 m for firefighting and rescue operations. Besides, about Rs 45.26 lakh would be spent by the civic body on purchase of sewer inspection camera, root chain cutter and repair of JCB machines and other works.