Rs 8.75L robbery cracked in 48 hrs, 3 held

Ludhiana, June 14

The Khanna police claimed to have cracked the bank robbery case within 48 hours and nabbed three robbers. The police recovered Rs 8.75 lakh cash, a motorcycle and a second-hand Audi car from them.

Superintendent Police (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said after the incident of robbery at bank, the Khanna police launched a special drive to nab the robbers. A special team was formed to crack the case leading to the arrest of the accused and recovery of Rs 8.75 lakh cash.

SP Jindal said on June 11, the manager of Punjab and Sindh Bank, Bagli Kalan branch, Samrala, informed the police that that unknown persons committed a robbery of Rs 15.92 lakh at gunpoint from their bank. The police teams along with senior police officers led by the Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal had reached the spot and considering seriousness of the incident, an immediate FIR under various sections of IPC and under Arms Act was lodged at Samrala police station against the three unknown persons.

The SP said during investigation, special teams carried out investigation by technical and scientific means and scanned CCTV footage of around 100 km area. After getting clues, a motorcycle used by accused in this incident was spotted and recovered from Ludhiana city.

During further investigation, it came to light that after leaving the motorcycle used by the accused in Ludhiana, they bought one second hand Audi car from Jalandhar and escaped.

“The Khanna police and AGTF Punjab teams worked on backward and forward linkages and on June 13 arrested the accused persons identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, of Riar village in Ajnala, Gurmeen Singh, alias Nona, and Jagdish Singh, alias Gulaba, of Sarai village in Ajnala, Amritsar,” the SP said.

During the probe, it was revealed that accused are habitual criminals and had robbed three petrol pumps at gunpoint in the past.

