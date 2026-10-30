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Home / Ludhiana / 8 booked for attacking family at EWS Colony in Ludhiana

8 booked for attacking family at EWS Colony in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:24 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The police said the probe indicated that the latest attack could be linked to a pending court case. File
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A family in the EWS Colony in Ludhiana had a narrow escape when a group of eight persons allegedly stormed into their house and opened fire late on October 27. The bullet missed a woman and hit a door, the police said.

The Division Number 7 police have booked a couple and six of their alleged accomplices on charges, including attempt to murder. The police suspect that the attack was aimed at putting pressure on the family in connection with an earlier criminal case pending against the suspects.

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The complainant, Muskaan, told the police that she was at home with her family when a person knocked on the main gate. Their domestic help, Amit, opened the gate, following which the alleged attackers assaulted him and entered the house.

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She alleged that the group was carrying weapons and Shekhar allegedly fired a shot at her. She managed to escape injury as the bullet missed her and struck the door of the house.

The suspects allegedly threatened the family members and then left the scene, she told the police.

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The police have named Ashu, her husband Shekhar and Maakhan, all residents of Janakpuri, along with Munish, Sameer, Khali, Aadi and Aditya as suspects in the case.

According to the police, the two groups were previously neighbours and had an altercation, following which an FIR was registered against the suspects at the Moti Nagar police station.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO, Division Number 7, said the investigation indicated that the latest attack could be linked to the pending court case.

“The next hearing in the earlier case is fixed for November 18. The suspects were allegedly pressuring the complainant and her family not to appear before the court. The firing appears to have been intended to threaten them,” the SHO said.

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