8 classes, 25 students: Lone paralysed teacher keeps Selkiana school running

For nearly 15 years, Government Primary School at Selkiana village has been functioning with just one teacher. Today, the responsibility rests on Yogesh Dutta, a paralysed teacher on deputation, who manages all eight classes and 25 students while also handling official paperwork and administrative duties.

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The situation has raised concerns among parents and village residents, who say a single teacher cannot provide adequate attention to students of different age groups simultaneously.

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Dutta, who suffered a paralytic attack two years ago in one hand, continues to attend school every day and strives to ensure that learning does not come to a halt.

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Besides classroom teaching, the lone teacher is required to complete official documentation, maintain school records, prepare reports and perform other departmental responsibilities, making it difficult to devote equal time to every class.

Speaking to The Tribune, Yogesh Dutta said, "I am giving my best because it is my core responsibility to provide good education to the students. I try to teach every child despite the challenges. However, managing all the classes along with official work is not easy."

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Village residents said they appreciate the teacher's dedication, but believe the Education Department should appoint additional staff without delay.

Nirbhay Singh, resident of Selkiana village said, "We respect the hard work of the teacher, but one person cannot manage eight classes effectively. Children need individual attention at the primary level. Because of the shortage of teachers, many parents have chosen to admit their children to nearby private schools. The government should immediately appoint more teachers so that village children receive the quality education they deserve."

Teachers' union leaders also expressed concern over the issue. Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, president of the Government Teachers' Union, Punjab, said the state government had promised to strengthen government schools by filling vacant posts, but many schools were still functioning with only one teacher.

"There are several primary schools where a single teacher is handling multiple classes. No separate recruitment has been carried out for pre-primary sections, and existing teachers are already overburdened with teaching as well as administrative responsibilities. Every class should have a dedicated teacher to ensure effective learning," he said.

Deputy Education Officer Manoj Kumar said he would examine the matter. "I will look into the issue and direct the concerned officials to take appropriate steps so that the studies of students do not suffer," he said.