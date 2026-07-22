8 convicted in 2021 Jagraon grain market double murder of Punjab cops

In a major verdict in one of Punjab’s most sensational attacks on the police force, a Ludhiana court has convicted eight accused in the 2021 Jagraon grain market double murder case. Two police officials were shot dead during an operation to intercept notorious gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his associates.

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Delivering the verdict, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Saru Mehta Kaushik awarded rigorous life imprisonment to Darshan Singh, a resident of Jodhan village, and Baljinder Singh alias Babbi of Bagga Purana, Moga. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 85,500 each on them for killing ASI Bhagwan Singh and ASI Dalwinderjit Singh.

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Two other accused, Jaipal Bhullar and Jassi Kharar, were neutralised in Kolkata in 2021 on inputs provided by the Punjab Police. Co-accused Bharat Kumar was sentenced to 5 years in jail. Co-accused Gurpreet Singh alias Lucky, Satpal Kaur, Gagandeep Singh, Nanak Chand, and Jaspreet Singh were each sentenced to 3 years in jail with a fine of Rs 5,000.

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The court directed the state to pay suitable compensation to the families of the deceased cops under the victim compensation scheme, noting that they died while performing official duty. The matter has been referred to the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Divulging details, Additional Public Prosecutor RS Chahal stated that the trial had been pending since 2022 and involved extensive documentary and forensic evidence. The prosecution examined 73 witnesses to prove the guilt of the accused.

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The prosecution alleged that while some accused directly participated in the conspiracy, others provided shelter, logistical support, weapons, forged documents, and assistance in destroying evidence after the killings.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on the evening of May 15, 2021. ASI Bhagwan Singh, ASI Dalwinderjit Singh, and Police Home Guard Rajwinder Singh were travelling in a private vehicle on duty when they noticed suspicious activity involving a white Hyundai i10 car and a canter parked inside the New Grain Market, Jagraon. When the police officials questioned the occupants and asked for their identity cards, ASI Bhagwan Singh recognised one of them as gangster Jaipal Bhullar. Moments later, Bhullar allegedly ordered his associates to restrain the police officials before opening fire. Bhagwan Singh was shot dead on the spot, while ASI Dalwinderjit Singh sustained gunshot injuries and later succumbed. The attackers fled after snatching the service weapon of one officer and a mobile phone.

During the investigation, police said they recovered abandoned vehicles, firearms, ammunition, fake registration certificates, electronic devices, and other incriminating material from different locations. The probe later expanded to include allegations of harbouring assailants, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and use of forged vehicle documents. Several accused were arrested from Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and other places during the investigation.

The court also considered voluminous documentary evidence, FSL reports, post-mortem reports, recovery memos, CCTV footage, and electronic evidence supported by certificates under Section 65-B of the Evidence Act, along with records collected from various states.