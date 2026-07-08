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Home / Ludhiana / 8 days after woman went missing, FIR filed

8 days after woman went missing, FIR filed

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:21 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana police are checking call records of the victim. File
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A woman from the city, Pooja, who was on her way to receive a graduate degree at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Khanna Regional Centre, went missing. Her mobile phone also switched off shortly after her disappearance.

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The victim's husband, Ramesh Kumar, said she had left home on June 29 to receive her BA degree. When she did not return home that evening, he called her. Her mobile was also switched off.

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Ramesh said he initially searched for his wife on his own but when he could not find her, he filed a police complaint. The police registered an FIR on the eighth day after Pooja's disappearance.

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He suspects that his wife was being held captive by some unidentified person.

The couple has two children, a 12-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter. Both children have been eagerly awaiting for their mother to return home for the past nine days.

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Ramesh said he had no enmity or grudge against anyone. There had never been any fight between the couple and the atmosphere at home was normal.

"I have been searching for my wife. I even visited the IGNOU centre in Khanna but found out that she had not arrived there," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana police are checking call records of the woman. CCTV camera footage is also being checked.

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