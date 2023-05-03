8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 2

Eight police personnel of the PCR wing of the Ludhiana Commissionerate, who were first responders at the gas leak site at Giaspura on Sunday, have been getting pat on their back from their seniors. These PCR cops, with the help of people present there, had shifted the victims to various hospitals.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Traffic and Operations, Sameer Verma, while talking to The Tribune on Tuesday said after getting information about the incident, PCR cops were the first to reach the spot. They saw people fainting on the road and an entire family lying unconscious at a clinic.

The cops immediately informed the ambulance. Before the arrival of the ambulance, they also arranged an auto-rickshaw and shifted some victims to the hospital. During this exercise, Shavan Kumar, one of the PCR cops, fell unconscious due to the presence of gas. He was also immediately taken to the hospital.

The PCR cops had shown an exemplary courage at the spot. They shifted the victims to the hospital without any fear. They also cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. Though all victims were shifted to the hospital, 11 persons succumbed. Lives of four persons could be saved as they got timely treatment, said ADCP Verma.

“The cops also informed me about the incident. I, along with ADCP Vaibhav Sehgal, also rushed to the spot. I immediately called NDRF officials at Ladhowal as the situation was seemingly tense and there was a fear of further spread of gas in the area. Once the NDRF team reached the spot, the cops started evacuating people with them,” said ADCP Verma.

The ADCP said he had already appreciated the cops in person and they would also be honoured. He has written to Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu for the same.

ASI Shavan Kumar, ASI Kamaljit Singh, ASI Sahab Singh, HC Parminder Singh, ASI Bhupinder Singh, ASI Ajaib Singh, ASI Gurjant Singh and ASI Rajeshwar Kumar were first responders at the Giaspura gas leak spot. They shifted the victims in the ambulance and cordoned off the area.

