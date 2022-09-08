8 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, September 7

Eight fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ludhiana district on Wednesday. Five patients who belong to other districts or states have also tested positive for the virus.

DC Surabhi Malik is among those who tested positive for Covid on Wednesday. She is in home isolation.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,427 positive cases were reported from the district till date while 15,266 were reported from other districts or states. Besides, the virus has claimed the lives of 3,016 patients of the district and 1,141 of other districts or states.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.30 per cent. Of 48 active cases in Ludhiana district on Wednesday, two patients were hospitalised.