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Home / Ludhiana / 8 held for attack on family over financial dispute in Ludhiana

8 held for attack on family over financial dispute in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:08 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Five of the accused who broke into the house and thrashed a family in Khanna police custody on Sunday
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The Khanna police have arrested eight persons who had allegedly brutally thrashed a family after barging into their house. Police investigation has found that the attack was not carried out with the intention of committing robbery, but rather it was due to an old financial dispute.

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Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police Darpan Ahluwalia said that on July 14, a case was registered against unknown persons for assaulting a family. During a thorough investigation, it was found that the mastermind behind this incident, Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Surya Enclave, Khanna, had planned the attack. In this connection, Kuldeep’s aidde Davinder Singh of Basant Nagar, Khanna, allegedly hired five persons to execute the plan. They were identified as Sandeep Kumar of Chatarpura village, Fatehgarh Sahib; Gurjant Singh of Gobindgarh, Lakhwinder Singh of Patiala, and Gurdeep Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib were hired, while Sukhdeep Singh of Patiala provided the car used in the incident.

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SSP Ahluwalia added that the accused were traced and arrested in the said case. The silver chain stolen from the complainant’s son was sold by Gurjant and Sandeep to goldsmith Lalit Kumar of Amloh, who had also been arrested.

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The SSP further revealed that during the interrogation of the accused, it had come to light that this incident was not committed with the intention of robbery. The complainant had an argument with Kuldeep regarding some financial transaction, which was found to be the reason for the attack. Khanna Police said the remaining accused would be arrested soon.

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