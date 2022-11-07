8 held for gambling, Rs 6L seized in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

The district police yesterday conducted a raid at some place in Salem Tabri and arrested eight persons for gambling. The police also seized Rs 6.03 lakh from the spot.

The suspects have been identified as Darshan Singh (38) of Chawni Mohalla, Sahil Makkar (32) of Shimlapuri, Avtar Singh (55) of Chawni Mohalla, Rahul Kumar (30) of Sunet, Pardeep Arora (44) of Haibowal, Tajinder Singh (32) of Chandni Chowk, Rahul Kumar (45) of Manjit Nagar and Shiv Kumar (29) of Dhai Marla Colony. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against them.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran while addressing mediapersons on Sunday said a police team received a tip-off that a group of persons were gambling at some place in Salem Tabri. Accordingly, the team conducted a raid and caught eight persons red-handed. Besides Rs 6.03 lakh, the police also seized playing cards and other items from the spot.

Sran said during preliminary probe it came to the fore that seven of the eight suspects had no criminal past while only Tajinder Singh had a criminal history as two cases of murder were registered against him in 2016 and 2019 and he was out on bail in the cases.

The ADCP said the police had recently started conducting raids on gambling activities in the city and several suspects were already arrested in the past. Raids would continue in coming days as well, she added.