8 illegal shops demolished in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 1
The Municipal Corporation demolished eight shops being constructed illegally in the Sunet area, here today.
Building Branch officials stated that the owner was carrying out construction works without getting the building plans approved from the civic body and was involved in the construction of shops in the residential area of Sunet.
Building inspector Kamal stated that they came to know about the illegal activity during routine inspections. A warning/notice was also issued to the owner in the past, but he continued the illegal activity, following which the structures were demolished at their
foundation level.
MC Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Pardeep Sehgal said working on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, regular drives were being carried out against illegal constructions. The civic body also sealed an illegal commercial building in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana petitions US court against extradition to India
Last month, the US District Court Central District of Califo...
Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay injured in celebratory firing during her show in Bihar's Saran
Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a pri...
2.5kg drugs seized near border in Punjab's Fazilka
2 men nabbed
Woman IAF officer in UP duped by cyber thug on pretext of marriage
According to the woman officer, she had searched for a groom...
Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail
Gursimran Singh, 29, recently lodged an FIR with the distric...