8 illegal shops demolished in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

The Municipal Corporation demolished eight shops being constructed illegally in the Sunet area, here today.

Building Branch officials stated that the owner was carrying out construction works without getting the building plans approved from the civic body and was involved in the construction of shops in the residential area of Sunet.

Building inspector Kamal stated that they came to know about the illegal activity during routine inspections. A warning/notice was also issued to the owner in the past, but he continued the illegal activity, following which the structures were demolished at their

foundation level.

MC Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Pardeep Sehgal said working on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, regular drives were being carried out against illegal constructions. The civic body also sealed an illegal commercial building in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar on Wednesday.