8, including woman, held with 100 kg poppy husk, 187 gm in Ludhiana heroin

Violation of the NDPS Act, Punjab Excise Act
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:32 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ludhiana Special Cell police with poppy husk recovered from a Dhaba owner at Ranian on Ludhiana Malerkotla highway.
The police have nabbed eight persons in cases related to violation of the NDPS Act and the Punjab Excise Act. Huge quantities of drugs and narcotics, including 100 kg of poppy husk and 187.3 gm of heroin, were recovered from their possession.

In the first case, cops led by Mohan Singh of Special Branch, Ludhiana, nabbed Gurpreet Singh Ranian, who had been running an illicit trade of drug peddling at his Bhalwan da Dhaba situated on the outskirts of Ranian village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road, on Sunday. 100 kg of poppy husk was seized during a raid conducted at the dhaba when the accused was waiting for his regular clients on its backside.

Cops posted at the Sudhar police station nabbed Bikram of Sukhdev Singh Nagar, Lohara in Ludhiana and Karan Kumar of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Moga, when they were going to deliver a consignment of 150 gm of heroin in a car on Sunday.

Jamalpur police also claimed to have seized 7 gm of heroin from Sunny Kumar of Bhukhri Kalan during patrolling at Pahruwal area on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Khanna police, led by Issru Chowki incharge Charanjit Singh, arrested Gurwinder Singh of Nasrali village, who is known to be a listed drug peddler and seized 10 gm heroin and Rs 200 cash from him. Khanna city police team led by Pargat Singh nabbed Sukhwinder Singh of Bagli and his female accomplice Mahi Rajput of Baba Sodhi Baler Road area in Sultanwind locality and seized 15 gm of heroin. Similarly, Jaspreet Singh of Lopon village was held with 5.3 gm of heroin.

