Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 2

An unidentified thief stole a bag containing Rs 8 lakh from Toyota Innova vehicle of a city-based businessman on Bahadarke Road here. The suspect was captured in CCTV cameras and a police probe was on identify them.

‘Suspect identified’ The police have identified the key suspect and raids are being conducted to nab him, say sources.

On the complaint of Karan Gabha, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, the Ladhowal police registered a case late last evening.

Gabha said two days ago, he was returning home in his Innova vehicle. When he reached near the Ladhowal chowk, a tyre of his vehicle got punctured. “I have kept a bag containing Rs 8 lakh in cash on the front seat of the car. I stopped the vehicle and after checking the tyre, when I returned I was shocked to see that the bag was missing. I raised the alarm and informed the police,” he said.

After receiving a complaint, the Ladhowal police started a probe. Sources said the police also recovered a CCTV footage from cameras installed under the Smart City project in which a suspect was captured. Besides the main suspect, a bike-borne person was also captured in the cameras with whom the key suspect had reportedly fled.

Ladhowal SHO inspector Jasdev Singh said a probe was on in the case and soon it would be cracked.