8 Lok Insaaf Party workers booked in February 5 attack case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

After four days of attack on ward president of the Congress Sarabjit Singh, the Sadar police on Tuesday registered a case against eight workers of the Lok Insaaf Party.

The accused are Ricky Kalsi of Kot Mangal Singh, Robin Bouncer, Gurpreet Singh, Bobby and four unknown persons.

Complainant Sarabjit said he is president of the Congress from Ward 38 and being the loyal worker of party he had filed a complaint to the Election Commission about the illegal political hoardings put up by various political parties.

Sarabjit said after he filed the complaint, Robin Bouncer threatened him with dire consequences if any other complaint against the LIP was lodged.

On February 5, when he was returning home after attending a marriage function, the accused cornered him at Gill village and attacked him.

Investigating officer ASI Hardev Singh said after registering a case, further probe had been launched. —

